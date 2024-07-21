Andre Seldon Jr., Utah State football player and former Belleville High School star, dies in apparent drowning

(CBS DETROIT) – Utah State cornerback and former Belleville (Mich.) Excessive College soccer star Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an obvious drowning at a Utah reservoir, the college introduced. He was 22 years outdated.

In keeping with the Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace, a search started Saturday afternoon after regulation enforcement obtained stories of a younger man diving from cliffs into the water at Porcupine Reservoir and never resurfacing.

The Utah Division of Public Security dive group recovered Seldon’s physique at round 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

“Our investigation leads us to imagine this can be a tragic accident as a number of witnesses recount the identical data,” the sheriff’s workplace stated in a press release.

Seldon joined Utah State’s program this yr after transferring from New Mexico State, the place he spent two seasons taking part in underneath present Utah State interim coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling. Seldon started his collegiate profession on the College of Michigan.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to need to endure the lack of one among our personal,” Dreiling stated in a press release. “Having had a earlier relationship with Andre throughout our time collectively at New Mexico State, I can inform you he was an unbelievable individual and teammate. Our condolences and prayers exit to Andre’s household as we grieve with them over this large loss.”

Seldon appeared in 28 video games for New Mexico State, recording 96 tackles and two interceptions. In 2023, he helped lead the Aggies to a 10-win marketing campaign and one of many program’s most profitable seasons in a long time.

“The Aggie group is devastated to listen to the information of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr. Our ideas and prayers are together with his household and associates,” New Mexico State stated in a put up on X.

Seldon prepped at Belleville and was tabbed by ESPN as Michigan’s fourth-best prospect within the class of 2020 and ranked among the many nation’s elite highschool cornerbacks.

As a senior in 2019, he led the Tigers to convention, district and regional championships and a spot within the MHSAA Division 1 state semifinals. Seldon dedicated to Michigan, the place he was a two-year letterman and an Tutorial All-Massive Ten honoree in 2021.

Seldon was to start courses at Utah State this fall.

“Our Utah State College Athletics household is devastated over the sudden demise of Andre Seldon Jr.,” stated Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “We lengthen our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his household, associates, teammates, and all who cherished Andre.”

