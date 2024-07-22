Andre Seldon Jr. death: Utah State football transfer dies in apparent cliff diving accident at Porcupine Reservoir

Incoming Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an obvious cliff-diving accident at a reservoir about 20 miles from the varsity’s campus, the college mentioned in a press release.

Deputies have been known as to the Porcupine Reservoir at round 2:20 p.m. MT following reviews {that a} man dove from the cliffs into the water and did not resurface, the Cache County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in a information launch.

Search and rescue groups with divers then started looking for the person, the company’s launch mentioned, and his physique was discovered within the reservoir at 9:05 p.m. by the Utah Division of Public Security dive crew.

“Our preliminary investigation leads us to consider it is a tragic accident as a number of witnesses recount the identical data,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

The college recognized the sufferer as Seldon, 22, who was becoming a member of the soccer crew this 12 months after two seasons at New Mexico State College and two on the College of Michigan.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to need to endure the lack of certainly one of our personal,” mentioned Utah State interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling, who had joined this system after serving as New Mexico State’s defensive coordinator for 2 seasons.

Seldon, who performed all 15 New Mexico State video games in 2023, transferred into the soccer program over the summer season and was set to begin lessons this fall, in response to the college.

“Having had a earlier relationship with Andre throughout our time collectively at New Mexico State, I can inform you he was an unbelievable particular person and teammate,” Dreiling mentioned. “Our condolences and prayers exit to Andre’s household as we grieve with them over this great loss.”

Seldon is survived by his mother and father, Danielle Smith and Andre Seldon Sr.

“Utah State is working to make sure each Athletics employees and student-athletes have emotional and psychological assist as they course of and grieve,” college officers mentioned.

