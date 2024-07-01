Andre Drummond to sign two-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andre Drummond is ready to return to Philadelphia. The veteran heart plans to signal a two-year, $10-plus million take care of the 76ers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

Drummond spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bulls after a temporary stint in Philadelphia in the course of the 2021-22 season, the place he performed 49 video games for the Sixers. In that season, Drummond was traded forward of the NBA commerce deadline as a part of a package deal that despatched Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in an trade that helped the Sixers land James Harden.

Final season with the Bulls, Drummond performed in 79 video games, together with 10 begins, and averaged 8.4 factors and 9.0 rebounds.

I’m within the temper for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) June 30, 2024

Proper earlier than the information broke, Drummond posted on X, previously often known as Twitter, that he was within the “temper for a Philly cheesesteak.”

Drummond will present much-needed depth on the heart spot behind Joel Embiid because the Sixers may half methods with Paul Reed this offseason on account of his contract not being absolutely assured after Philadelphia misplaced within the first spherical of the playoffs to the New York Knicks.

The Sixers additionally added depth to its frontcourt in final week’s NBA draft by choosing UCLA heart Adem Bona.

Drummond’s take care of the Sixers cannot develop into official till Saturday, July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, however NBA groups have been allowed to start negotiating with upcoming free brokers beginning at Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Sixers are anticipated to be aggressive in free company with loads of belongings to make use of and cap house to spend on expertise to encompass Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

