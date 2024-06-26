Anderson .Paak Announces North American ‘Malibu’ Tour

Anderson .Paak CREDIT: Israel Ramos
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, rapper, and producer Anderson .Paak introduced plans for a 2024 tour celebrating his critically acclaimed 2016 album Malibu.
The 14-date, Reside Nation-produced tour will see Anderson .Paak carry out Malibu in its entirety at amphitheaters throughout the U.S. in markets that embrace Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, amongst others.
The tour will formally get underway on September 18th at Hayden Houses Amphitheater in Oregon and conclude at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater on October thirteenth.
Tickets might be out there beginning with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 26. Extra presales will run all through the week forward of the final onsale starting Friday, June 28
ANDERSON .PAAK 2024 TOUR DATES
Wed Sep 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Houses Amphitheater
Thu Sep 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *^
Thu Sep 26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *
Fri Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Speaking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Wed Oct 02 – Morrison, CO – Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Financial institution Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Oct 05 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Publish Pavilion
Fri Oct 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Seaside Theater
Solar Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre