Anderson .Paak Announces North American ‘Malibu’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, rapper, and producer Anderson .Paak introduced plans for a 2024 tour celebrating his critically acclaimed 2016 album Malibu.

The 14-date, Reside Nation-produced tour will see Anderson .Paak carry out Malibu in its entirety at amphitheaters throughout the U.S. in markets that embrace Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, amongst others.

The tour will formally get underway on September 18th at Hayden Houses Amphitheater in Oregon and conclude at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater on October thirteenth.

Tickets might be out there beginning with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 26. Extra presales will run all through the week forward of the final onsale starting Friday, June 28

ANDERSON .PAAK 2024 TOUR DATES

Wed Sep 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Houses Amphitheater

Thu Sep 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *^

Thu Sep 26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

Fri Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Speaking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Wed Oct 02 – Morrison, CO – Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Financial institution Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Oct 05 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Publish Pavilion

Fri Oct 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Seaside Theater

Solar Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre