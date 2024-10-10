Anderson Cooper Hit By Flying Hurricane Milton Debris Live on Air

CNN host Anderson Cooper has been hit by flying particles whereas reporting on Hurricane Milton.

The veteran broadcaster was talking into the microphone in pouring rain and robust winds through the Class 3 hurricane in Bradenton, Florida, Wednesday night. Watch the second within the video above.

“On the water now, and it is actually beginning to pour over, woah, OK,” he stated, ducking away as a chunk of Styrofoam blew into his torso at 9.04 p.m. ET, about half-hour after Milton made landfall roughly 20 miles south at Siesta Key.

A couple of minutes later, he stated “there may be a lot rain and wind,” gesturing on the climate, whereas massive items of particles and crops could be seen streaking throughout the display screen behind him.

The 57-year-old continued broadcasting for a number of hours. Newsweek has contacted CNN’s communications staff through e mail Thursday to ask about his situation.

Anderson Cooper was hit by particles throughout an outside broadcast on Hurricane Milton on Wednesday night.

CNN



Milton, which twice reached Class 5 standing whereas drawing power from the nice and cozy waters of the Gulf of Mexico, had most sustained winds of 120 mph when it made landfall, in keeping with the Nationwide Hurricane Middle.

It introduced a harmful surge to densely populated areas alongside Florida’s Gulf Coast, together with Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Fort Myers.

Some viewers took to social media to query why he was outdoors within the storm.

Consumer @Hannahcrouchh wrote on X: “What does placing Anderson Cooper on a pier in the midst of the ocean on the top of a hurricane in its heart obtain in informing viewers. It is like 120mph winds. Get my candy porcelain glass anchor inside.”

One other consumer, @lb2bj wrote on X: “Can somebody get Anderson Cooper away from that railing earlier than he is washed away?”

And consumer @benharlum identified the disparity between the community broadcasting security data and Cooper’s state of affairs, posting: “‘It is vital for everybody to remain inside’ the FEMA rep tells CNN whereas Anderson Cooper is combating for his life in Florida within the break up display screen.”

However one other consumer, @KejanHaynes, stated Cooper was “in his factor. Simply wait til tomorrow when he whips out that black, quick sleeve t shirt.”

Cooper has a historical past of reporting in harmful conditions. In 2012, Cooper ducked in Gaza Metropolis when a bomb exploded very near the place he was stay on air.

“Woah! That was a reasonably massive explosion,” Cooper stated, smiling on the digicam. “I am unable to truly see the place the influence of that was, however it’s set off a lot of automotive alarms.”