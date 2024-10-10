Anderson Cooper hit by debris

Anderson Cooper is weathering by way of CNN’s Hurricane Milton protection.

The “Anderson Cooper 360” anchor was struck within the face by particles throughout a stay hit in Florida.

“The water now could be actually beginning to pour over,” Cooper mentioned. “When you take a look at the bottom — whoa,” he exclaimed as he was hit within the face by flying particles, earlier than saying, “OK, that wasn’t good.”

He continued his stay protection, saying, “Um, we’ll most likely go inside shortly, however you may see the quantity of water right here on the bottom. That is water from the Manatee River.”

Later, CNN’s “The Supply” anchor Kaitlan Collins advised viewers that she wished “to notice for everybody watching who may be very involved clearly about all of our correspondents and anchors on the bottom, Anderson is OK.”

Collins continued: “Simply clearly understandably troublesome to determine a connection while you’re seeing what’s taking place with the wind and the rain and clearly the deteriorating situations by the minute.”

