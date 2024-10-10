Anderson Cooper hit by debris

Anderson Cooper is weathering by way of CNN’s Hurricane Milton protection.

The “Anderson Cooper 360” anchor was struck within the face by particles throughout a stay hit in Florida.

“The water now could be actually beginning to pour over,” Cooper mentioned. “When you take a look at the bottom — whoa,” he exclaimed as he was hit within the face by flying particles, earlier than saying, “OK, that wasn’t good.”

He continued his stay protection, saying, “Um, we’ll most likely go inside shortly, however you may see the quantity of water right here on the bottom. That is water from the Manatee River.”

Hurricane Milton leaves destruction,however not ‘worst case state of affairs’: Stay updates

Later, CNN’s “The Supply” anchor Kaitlan Collins advised viewers that she wished “to notice for everybody watching who may be very involved clearly about all of our correspondents and anchors on the bottom, Anderson is OK.”

Collins continued: “Simply clearly understandably troublesome to determine a connection while you’re seeing what’s taking place with the wind and the rain and clearly the deteriorating situations by the minute.”

Social media customers have combined reactions about Anderson Cooper’s hurricane protection

The response to Cooper’s in-person Hurricane Milton garnered combined critiques from CNN viewers.

“What does placing Anderson Cooper on a pier in the midst of the ocean on the peak of a hurricane in its middle obtain in informing viewers. It is like 120mph winds. Get my candy porcelain glass anchor inside,” one X person wrote.

One other wrote on X that “CNN higher let Anderson Cooper drink on New Yr’s Eve this yr after sending him to Florida and report exterior throughout this hurricane,” referring to the annual CNN New Yr’s Eve particular co-hosted by the CNN anchor and his finest good friend Andy Cohen of Bravo fame.

Within the feedback of the YouTube video from CNN, customers continued to specific their worries as one wrote, “I’m sorry however we needn’t see it that unhealthy!!!!! You might have children Anderson !!!!”

One other mentioned “why are you there, Anderson??”

One commenter added, “Everybody attempting to earn an Emmy for finest hurricane reporting.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Milton ‘was not the worst case state of affairs’

Hurricane Milton howled throughout the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, tearing a path of destruction from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic because it knocked out energy to hundreds of thousands, flooded neighborhoods, destroyed properties, tore the roof off a significant sports activities venue and toppled an enormous crane into an workplace constructing.

At the very least two deaths have been reported at a retirement neighborhood following a suspected twister in Fort Pierce on the state’s east coast, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson advised native TV stations. Greater than 3.3 million properties and companies have been darkish by early Thursday, in line with USA TODAY energy outage information.

“The storm was vital, however fortunately this was not the worst case state of affairs,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned at a briefing Thursday. “The storm did weaken earlier than landfall and the storm surge as initially reported has not been as vital total as what was noticed for Hurricane Helene.”

