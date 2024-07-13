Anant Ambani gets married in India in the year’s most extravagant wedding – NBC Los Angeles

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend early Saturday in what many dubbed the marriage of the 12 months, attended by international celebrities, enterprise tycoons and politicians, highlighting the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout.

The marriage rituals, together with exchanging garlands by the couple and strolling across the sacred hearth, started Friday and have been accomplished previous midnight.

The celebrations of Anant Ambani marrying Radhika Service provider occurred on the Ambani-owned Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai and the household dwelling. The wedding culminated months of wedding ceremony occasions that featured performances by pop stars together with Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The four-day wedding ceremony celebrations started Friday with the standard Hindu wedding ceremony ceremony and will likely be adopted by a grand reception to run via the weekend. The visitor record contains former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser; and Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, in keeping with native media. The Ambani household didn’t verify the visitor record.

Tv information channels confirmed celebrities like Kim Kardashian in a pink ensemble {and professional} wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena arriving.

Worldwide visitors additionally wore conventional clothes by main Indian vogue designers. They placed on embroidered sherwanis — long-sleeved outer coats worn by males in South Asia. Cena got here in a sky-blue sherwani and white pants. Nick Jonas wore a pink sherwani and white pants.

Police imposed site visitors diversions across the wedding ceremony venue from Friday to Monday to deal with the inflow of visitors who flew to Mumbai, the place heavy monsoon rains have prompted flooding and flight disruptions for the previous week.

The extravaganza and the show of opulence that comes with the marriage has led many to boost questions on rising inequality in India, the place the hole between wealthy and poor is rising. The occasion has additionally sparked anger amongst some Mumbai residents, who say they’re fighting snarled site visitors.

“It impacts our earnings. I don’t care a lot concerning the wedding ceremony,” mentioned Vikram, a taxi driver who makes use of just one title.

The daddy of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, is the world’s ninth-richest man, with a internet value of $116 billion, in keeping with Forbes. He’s the richest particular person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a conglomerate reporting over $100 billion in annual income, with pursuits that embrace petrochemicals, oil and gasoline, telecoms and retail.

The Ambani household owns, amongst different belongings, a 27-story household compound in Mumbai value $1 billion. The constructing comprises three helipads, a 160-car storage and a non-public movie show.

The groom, 29-year-old Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and inexperienced power growth. He additionally runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue heart in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the household’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Service provider, additionally 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Service provider and is the advertising and marketing director for his firm, Encore Healthcare, in keeping with Vogue.

Ambani’s critics say his firm has relied on political connections throughout Congress Occasion-led governments within the Nineteen Seventies and ’80s, and underneath Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule after 2014.

The Ambani household’s pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and star-studded from the beginning.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for Anant that had 1,200 visitors, together with former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to worldwide fame when he carried out at Coachella. The occasion was additionally attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Invoice Gates.

It was the beginning of lavish, months-long pre-wedding celebrations that grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy.

In Might, the household took visitors on a three-day cruise from Italy to France, which included Katy Perry singing her hit tune “Firework” and a efficiency by Pitbull, in keeping with media experiences.

The household additionally organized a mass wedding ceremony for greater than 50 underprivileged {couples} on July 2 as a part of the celebrations.

Final week, Justin Bieber carried out for tons of of visitors at a pre-wedding live performance that included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

Ambani additionally made headlines in 2018, when Beyoncé carried out at pre-wedding festivities for his daughter. Former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have been amongst those that rubbed shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars within the western Indian metropolis of Udaipur.