Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Crash To $54,500 Reveals Where Price Is Headed Next

Not many within the business anticipated the Bitcoin crash final week or how far it’ll finally go. Nonetheless, crypto analyst Ali Martinez is among the analysts who anticipated one other crash, and had seemingly managed to foretell the place the worth would finally backside. Following his appropriate prediction, Martinez has now revealed the place he expects the BTC worth to be headed subsequent.

Calling The $54,500 Backside

Following the crash that rocked the market, sending the Bitcoin worth beneath $50,000, the cryptocurrency had begun one other restoration. This restoration noticed a break above $57,000, prompting many within the house to forecast a continuation of the bull rally.

Nonetheless, on the time, crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed that the Bitcoin chart was displaying a traditional rising wedge sample. This was in the end bearish because the Bitcoin worth ended up dropping assist on the $56,800 degree and falling farther.

Apparently, when the crypto analyst offered the traditional rising wedge sample, he defined {that a} break beneath the talked about assist would result in a decline to $54,500. On Wednesday, August 7, this got here to cross because the BTC did certainly fall as little as $54,500.

Now that the cryptocurrency’s worth is recovering as soon as extra and the analyst’s prediction has been accomplished, Martinez believes that the Bitcoin worth will rise farther from right here, presenting his goal in an evaluation shared on Thursday.

Bitcoin Headed For $60,000

Following the correct prediction that the Bitcoin worth would finally fall to $54,500, Ali Martinez has revealed the place he expects the worth to go subsequent. To do that, the analyst defined that BTC is forming one other sample, and this time, it’s a bull pennant.

In keeping with him, this bull pennant seems within the decrease timeframes however stays bullish nonetheless. From right here, there are a number of targets to hit, with notable resistances alongside the way in which. Nonetheless, crypto analysts imagine that the worth of Bitcoin will finally cross $60,000 as soon as once more.

In one other submit, the crypto analyst identified that it’s a good time to start shopping for Bitcoin because the crypto market has fallen again into excessive concern. This has traditionally been instances when costs hit their bottoms earlier than rallying, so Martinez could also be on to one thing right here.

Lengthy-term merchants are already benefiting from the shopping for alternative so as to add to their Bitcoin holdings. During the last month, these long-term holders have purchased greater than 184,500 BTC, which implies they’ve spent a complete of $10 billion shopping for Bitcoin.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com