Ana Barbosu Addresses Olympic Loss After Jordan Chiles’ Score Change

Gymnast Ana Barbosu addressed being bumped down from successful bronze on the 2024 Olympics on account of Jordan Chiles‘ routine being reevaluated.

Barbosu, 18, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 5, to share a video of her through the ladies’s gymnastics ground closing, writing, “Thanks to everybody who inspired me earlier than, throughout, and after the competitors.”

The Romanian gymnast additionally reposted a press release from retired Olympian Sandra Izbasa-Bianca.

“I hear extra vividly than ever the phrases that the coaches repeated to us nearly day by day within the coaching room,” Izbasa-Bianca wrote in Romanian in regards to the nation’s gymnastics group. “‘You, as Romanians, should be greater than good so as to not go away room for interpretations!’ And right here, it proves itself as soon as once more! Ladies, head up and again straight! Preserve believing in your goals! Go Romania!”

Barbosu’s response got here after the world watched her finish the ground closing with a rating of 13.700. She walked away from the competitors on Monday with a bronze win — however that didn’t final lengthy. After Crew USA entered a rating inquiry for Chiles’ routine, she went from 13.600 to 13.766. Chiles, 23, was in the end bumped up from fourth to 3rd place after her tour jeté full was factored into her rating.

Footage from the competitors confirmed Barbosu waving the Romanian flag because the change went into impact. She subsequently appeared again on the scoreboard to see Chiles becoming a member of gold winner Rebeca Andrade and silver winner Simone Biles. Barbosu walked off in tears earlier than being comforted by considered one of her coaches.

Chiles weighed in on her new rating, telling reporters, “I simply needed to return out and do the very best I may. I’ve no phrases — I’m simply very pleased with myself.”

Throughout a separate interview, Biles, 27, gushed over Andrade, 25, after bowing to her on the podium. “I’ve such respect for her,” she famous. “She’s such an excellent competitor.”

In the meantime, Laurie Hernandez, who’s offering commentary for NBC and Peacock in regards to the Paris Olympics, defined why a reevaluation is extra frequent than viewers would possibly suppose.

“That’s why inquiries occur,” she stated on a livestream. “Typically, they do miss it, and so they’re in a position to return and double test.”

Chiles additionally just lately opened up about how the deaths of her aunt and grandfather final 12 months impressed her to maintain pushing herself forward of the Olympics.

“The second that I really dug deep into my ideas of being like, ‘OK, Jordan, what are you doing?’ I might in all probability say after Pan Ams,” Chiles informed Olympics.com in an interview on Monday. “I used to be like, ‘What are you doing? You got here out to Pan Ams, had no coaching, didn’t actually try this effectively all 12 months and also you’re nonetheless on podiums, doing all the things that you just’re doing.’”