An American swims in Paris’ Seine River before the Olympics despite contamination concerns

PARIS (AP) — A 75-year-old American swimmer took a dip within the Seine River on Thursday, braving the murky waters in central Paris to have fun the Fourth of July and spotlight the French authorities’s efforts to wash up the river for the Olympic Video games.

He had good timing: Hours later, regional authorities launched information exhibiting water high quality within the river improved over the previous week, elevating hopes it could host Olympic swimming occasions in spite of everything.

Joel Stratte McClure, who final swam within the Seine in 1976 for {a magazine} cowl shoot and turns 76 this month, stated he was impressed with the progress made in cleansing up the river, however nonetheless had considerations about its security.

“I’ll remorse having swum,” McClure stated earlier than getting into the water. “But when I come again alive, it can show that the French have achieved an excellent job cleansing up the river.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo initially deliberate to swim within the Seine final month to show its cleanliness — prompting a web based marketing campaign by her many critics threatening to poop within the river on the day of her dip.

However she postponed the swim after President Emmanuel Macron introduced snap legislative elections which have plunged France into political tensions and eclipsed pre-Olympic pleasure for a lot of. Heavy rainfall in current months has additionally translated into faster-than-usual currents for this time of yr, and Hidalgo says she is going to swim within the river in mid-July as a substitute.

“I feel the president organized new elections to keep away from swimming within the Seine,’’ McClure joked.

After a short swim, he declared the water “improbable” and expressed hope that others would comply with his lead and make the most of the cleaner river.

Marathon swimming and triathlon are scheduled to happen within the river close to the Alexandre III bridge in the course of the Olympics, which run from July 26-Aug. 11, and the Paralympics, which run from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Unsafe ranges of E. coli had been discovered within the river final week for the third consecutive week. However on Thursday, regional authorities launched new outcomes exhibiting an enchancment.

The take a look at outcomes by monitoring group Eau de Paris present that for all however someday from June 26 to July 2, contamination ranges had been under the protected restrict of 900 colony-forming models per 100 milliliters decided by the World Triathlon Federation for competitions.

French officers stay optimistic, and demand there isn’t a Plan B for Olympic open-water swimming occasions.

