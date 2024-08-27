Amy Robach Addresses Life With Daughter Amid Andrew Shue Divorce

Amy Robach skilled a really “distinctive” state of affairs residing with solely her daughter, Annalise, throughout her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue.

Robach, 51, and Annalise, 18, spoke in regards to the time collectively on the Monday, August 26, episode of the “Amy and T.J,” podcast, which Robach cohosts with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

“You possibly can have a look at the dangerous and the unfavorable with divorce and upheaval and all of that. That’s not something I might ever recommend or need for anybody or any household,” stated Robach, a former anchor of ABC’s GMA3 and 20/20.

“Nevertheless,” she instructed Annalise, “we’ve had the distinctive expertise of having the ability to simply be the 2 of us. And we at all times had so many individuals in our residence and so many individuals, completely different individuals, residing with us at completely different instances.”

Annalise replied that residing with simply her mother “was a giant change,” including, “However I assume we did [get] right into a groove.” (Robach shares Annalise together with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.)

Robach was nonetheless legally married to Shue, 57, when information of her romance with GMA3 coanchor Holmes, 47, broke in November 2022. She and Holmes have been each fired from their jobs amid the drama surrounding their relationship. Robach and Holmes have stated they have been within the strategy of getting divorced from their respective companions, Shue and Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, once they grew to become romantically concerned. (Shue and Fiebig, 46, have since sparked their very own respective romance.)

Along with Annalise, Robach shares daughter Ava, 21, with McIntosh, whereas Holmes shares daughter Sabine, 11, with Fiebig, and daughter Brianna and son Jaiden together with his first spouse, Amy Ferson.

As for her household’s ups and downs, Annalise prefers to look ahead, not again.

“I might undoubtedly say to not dwell on the previous,” she stated, sharing a life lesson she’s realized from the previous few years. “That might be my huge factor. Issues occur for a purpose which may not be for a very good purpose, however, ultimately, all of it works out.”

She added, “And I believe that additionally actually applies to school. There’s so many issues that’s gonna occur to me, and I simply form of need to hold going.”

After graduating from highschool earlier this 12 months, Annalise is leaving to attend the College of Colorado at Boulder and can spend her first semester learning overseas in Spain.

“I believe we’ve solely had, like, 1 or 2 flare ups ever in 18 years,” Robach stated of her relationship together with her youngest. “And that, I’m simply appreciative. You’re very calm and funky. Like, you’re the cool lady. Everyone desires you to be their good friend.”

She in contrast Annalise to Holmes, observing, “It’s like, T.J. is the cool man. Everyone desires him to love them. You could have that very same high quality.”

Regardless of making ready to change into an empty nester, a supply completely instructed Us Weekly final month that Robach’s buddies “have instructed her they’ve by no means seen her this completely satisfied.”

She and Holmes are enthusiastic about their future as a pair, however aren’t dashing into marriage anytime quickly.

“They haven’t moved in collectively but, however they spend nearly each evening collectively,” the supply shared, noting that the couple are dedicated to “without end” collectively. “They’re not in a rush as a result of they have been buddies earlier than, they don’t need to spoil something.”