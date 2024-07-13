Amiri Opens Second Retail Location at South Coast Plaza

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Los Angeles-based luxurious model Amiri has opened its newest retail location at South Coast Plaza in Orange County.

Becoming a member of the model’s Rodeo Drive flagship retailer, the brand new Costa Mesa location is Amiri’s second California retail store. The three,000-square-foot retailer was conceived via a collaboration with the model’s artistic director Mike Amiri and the architectural design agency Two One Two Design.

The model described the house as “an evolution of the Amiri retail idea first launched at Amiri Rodeo Drive, uniting totally different artistic disciplines inside a single surroundings.”

The shop is framed with an iceberg-blue marble facade, an ode to the model’s “distinct Californian sensibility,” whereas additionally that includes pure tones and white oak furnishings all through. Amiri rounds out the shop’s contemporary look with colourful onyx accents and a wide range of textures together with velvet and mohair.

Amiri at South Coast Plaza. Courtesy of Amiri

Amiri additionally designs its shops to function an “open gallery” to showcase artwork and artists, based on a launch. The shop options objects hand chosen by Mike Amiri, alongside Detroit-based artist Jason Revok’s ongoing Instrument Body Drag collection and a customized, handcrafted wooden wall piece by modern artist Oksana Schön.

Amiri made headlines earlier within the 12 months for designing Travis Kelce‘s Tremendous Bowl recreation day look. The Chiefs’ tight finish rocked a customized look by that model that included a black sequined bouclé shirt jacket with a notched lapel paired with matching trousers that characteristic an adjustable buttoned ankle.

The model has additionally been noticed on the pink carpet lately. Twisters star Anthony Ramos opted to put on Amiri to the film’s L.A. premiere, in the meantime Ben Platt wore the model’s Core Tailoring go well with to the 2024 Tony Awards.

The South Coast Plaza location homes ladies’s and males’s ready-to-wear collections, kidswear, footwear and equipment. The store can even solely inventory limited-edition glitter colorways of the Skel Prime Low and Micro Bag MA.