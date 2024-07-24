America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Where Are They Now?

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders actuality present shined a light-weight on the 2023 season — and now that the 2024 season is underway, followers wish to know who remains to be on the crew.

Netflix dropped a seven-episode docuseries concerning the girls behind DCC in June, following veteran cheerleaders and rookies making an attempt to impress director Kelli Finglass, head choreographer Judy Trammell and Cowboys government vice chairman and chief model officer Charlotte Jones (who can be the daughter of proprietor Jerry Jones).

As followers tuned in to see who made the 2023 crew, the 2024 auditions and coaching camp have been in full swing. The group introduced their newest roster in July, together with a number of acquainted faces.

Hold studying for updates on among the key gamers from America’s Sweethearts, together with which girls opted to not return to check out for the 2024 season:

Reece Weaver

Reece rapidly turned one of the standard rookies to comply with on the present. After making the crew through the 2023 season, she returned for tryouts and made the 2024 squad. In between seasons, Reece married her school sweetheart, Will, in April.

Anna Kate Sundvold

One other rookie favourite, Anna Kate made the squad in 2023 and once more in 2024. She additionally began a job as a monetary planner in Dallas in October 2023, and her boyfriend, Michael, bought his masters from TCU in Could.

Caroline Sundvold

A part of Anna Kate’s story was her relationship with sister Caroline, who was recovering from accidents from her stint as a DCC. Caroline is now an account supervisor for a medical gear producer in Dallas.

Kat Puryear

Kat made waves on-line for being the cheerleader to disclose her pay was just like what a Chick-fil-A employee makes. Whereas she retired in 2022 after 4 years on the squad, Kat remains to be related to the group, working part-time as a junior codirector and as a part-time realtor in Dallas.

Victoria Kalina

Victoria was a standout on season 1 as viewers watched her battle with physique picture, a previous consuming dysfunction and disappointment that she was not picked to be in a frontrunner place for her fourth 12 months on the squad. Whereas Victoria initially deliberate to return for a fifth and ultimate season, she determined to show in her pom-poms — and depart Dallas behind for New York Metropolis. Associated: Celebs Who Have been Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Victoria was a standout on season 1 as viewers watched her battle with physique picture, a previous consuming dysfunction and disappointment that she was not picked to be in a frontrunner place for her fourth 12 months on the squad. Whereas Victoria initially deliberate to return for a fifth and ultimate season, she determined to show in her pom-poms — and depart Dallas behind for New York Metropolis. "I'm tremendous excited. I hope to ebook a performing job on the East Coast, however I'm going to be open to something and every thing that's on the market," she informed TIME journal in June. Victoria additionally informed her Instagram followers that she plans to check out for the Rockettes this vacation season.

Camille Sturdivant

After making the squad throughout season 1, Camille was honored with the Rookie of the Yr award on the Could banquet. Camille returned in 2024 as a veteran.

Sophy Laufer

Returning for her second 12 months as a DCC, Sophy had a really weak second on digital camera when an on-field photographer inappropriately grabbed her through the Thanksgiving 2023 recreation. Sophy, who’s a dance trainer, returned for her third 12 months in 2024.

Kelcey Wetterberg

Followers have been all-in for Kelcey’s ultimate season as a DCC because it was documented on the Netflix present. The pediatric nurse is now planning her wedding ceremony to fiancé Nate, who proposed on the present. In June, she revealed that she had picked out a marriage gown.

Kelly Villares

After getting minimize from the squad (post-brunette dye job), the New Jersey native made good on her promise to return to tryouts in 2024. Kelly was named in July as one of many 12 rookies on the DCC 2024 roster.

Charly Barby

Like Kelly, Charly was heartbroken when she was minimize at 2023 coaching camp, however she additionally gave issues one other shot this summer season. In July, Charly celebrated making the 2024 squad.

Anisha Kurukulasuriya

Followers noticed the pediatric orthodontist/dancer get minimize throughout coaching camp on the Netflix present — and she or he seemingly opted to not return for tryouts in 2024. Anisha is at the moment instructing Bollywood-inspired lessons titled Bollyfusion in Dallas and internet hosting workshops in Los Angeles. “Thanks a lot for the overwhelming outpouring of affection and assist 🥹. I do know I had joked about preventing for my life day by day in coaching camp, however I actually don’t have any regrets about auditioning; it was a rare expertise to bounce alongside these extremely gifted and compassionate girls and I’m grateful for the buddies I’ve made alongside the way in which by means of @dccheerleaders,” Anisha wrote after the sequence began streaming. “Representing the South Asian neighborhood on such a prestigious platform was a real honor, and I hope it opens doorways for others in our neighborhood to excel on this business. … Excited for the subsequent chapter within the journey!❤”

Ari McClure

Whereas Ari didn’t make the crew after Charlotte Jones was frightened about her top, she turned a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins.

Madeline Salter

Madeline’s journey was an emotional one as she and her mom (a DCC alum) bought candid about Madeline’s dad’s dying after a psychological well being battle. Madeline turned a four-year veteran on the crew in July.