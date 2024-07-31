Americans shock Australia with last-second try to win bronze in women’s rugby

The American girls appeared to play spoilers towards Australia and its fast-paced offense within the bronze medal match. The U.S. girls entered the match assured to have their greatest end at an Olympic rugby event, after ending sixth in Tokyo and fifth in Rio. They punctuated the chance with a last-second upset and a 14-12 win over Australia to assert the bronze medal.

The Individuals gained the match on the final play when Alex Sedrick stiffed arm her well past Australia’s protection and sprinted her method down the vast majority of the sector and positioned the ball down within the heart of the attempt for the game-tying rating. Underneath the best stress, she transformed her personal kick for the Individuals to seal the win for the Individuals.

After the match, Ilona Maher was nonetheless making an attempt to course of what simply occurred. “I hasn’t sunk in but. I’m so drained however I’m so excited. I don’t suppose it should sink in till we stand up with these medals. We labored actually onerous. We wished this medal, not for ourselves however for our households. It was such a tough few years, however we did it.”

FULL RESULTS

Early within the first, Maddison Levi continued her event tear and scored her thirteenth attempt of the Paris Video games to provide Australia the 7-0 lead. The 13 tries are probably the most scored in a single Olympic Video games. Ilona Maher led the Individuals on a pleasant run halfway by means of the primary, however the U.S. squad was slowed as they neared the attempt. The Individuals had been within the midst of executing a textbook part play when Teagan Levi was carded for a excessive sort out.

On the person benefit, the Individuals had a number of scoring probabilities. The very best likelihood got here from a close to attempt by Kayla Canett, however Religion Nathan tackled her into contact to save lots of the attempt. On the restart, Canett made up for the missed attempt with a robust sort out within the attempt zone to win the ball again for the USA. On the following scrum, three-time Olympian Alev Kelter powered her method by means of Australia to the attempt zone. She transformed her personal attempt to even the rating at 7 and that’s how the 2 groups went into the half.

Australia threated to start with of the second half with a harmful run by Maddison Levi, however Sariah Paki knocked the ball on receiving a cross within the attempt.

The Individuals protection slowed the potent Australia offense many of the second half. Regardless of the defensive masterclass, a scrum penalty turned the ball over to Australia with lower than 90 seconds to play and the Levi sisters capitalized to provide Australia the lead when Maddison crossed the attempt line for her 14th attempt of the event.

On the following kickoff, the Australians made a gutsy name to kick the ball deep off the kickoff. Ariana Ramsey set Sedrick as much as obtain the ball deep within the American territory and the Olympic newcomer did the remaining, she stiff armed Teagan Levi to the bottom and ran your entire size of the sector to tie the match. She transformed her personal attempt from beneath the put up to provide the Individuals the 14-12 win within the bronze medal match.

The Individuals pulled off the inconceivable comeback for the primary medal of any form in males’s or girls’s rugby sevens. It is usually the primary medal in rugby (15s or 7s) for the U.S. since 1924 when the lads gained gold. With the win, head coach Emilie Bydwell turned the primary feminine rugby head coach to steer a workforce to a medal of any form.

As Olympic rugby turns to the 2028 Video games in Los Angeles Maher hopes the win will assist propel American rugby ahead. “I hope it means we get extra video games in stadiums like this, that we get more cash and funding for the ladies’s sport. We deserve it. We’d like extra ladies within the US making an attempt rugby and seeing what it will possibly do for them.”