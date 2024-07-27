Americana Music Association Announces Annual Honors & Awards Show Performers

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Americana Music Affiliation has introduced its performers for the twenty third annual Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville on September 18 on the famed Ryman Auditorium.

This 12 months’s ceremony will ship performances from award-winning legends, buzzworthy new artists, and longtime fan favorites together with Blind Boys of Alabama, Brandy Clark with SistaStrings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dave Alvin, Dwight Yoakam, Incredible Negrito, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Jobi Riccio, Kaitlin Butts, Larkin Poe, The Milk Carton Youngsters, Noah Kahan, Sarah Jarosz, Shelby Lynne, Sierra Ferrell, Turnpike Troubadours, The Battle And Treaty, Waxahatchee with MJ Lenderman, and Wyatt Flores.

Along with the annual “Of the Yr” awards introduced throughout this system (view the nominees under), the 2024 Honors & Awards embody this 12 months’s Lifetime Achievement Honorees: Blind Boys of Alabama, Dave Alvin, Don Was, Dwight Yoakam, Rev. Gary Davis, and Shelby Lynne.

Rev. Gary Davis (honored posthumously) will obtain the Legacy Award in partnership with the Nationwide Museum of African American Music and will probably be acknowledged with a efficiency by Incredible Negrito.

Moreover, this system will probably be filmed for broadcast on PBS in November in the course of the Austin Metropolis Limits time slot.

For greater than 20 years, the distinguished ceremony has celebrated pioneering mainstays and trailblazing newcomers whereas that includes unforgettable moments in musical historical past, together with Johnny Money & June Carter Money’s final reside efficiency collectively, in addition to providing show-stopping appearances by ok.d. Lang, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, Bob Weir, Buddy Man, George Strait, Don Henley, the late John Prine with Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes, Emmylou Harris, Solomon Burke, Rosanne Money, the late Dr. John with Dan Auerbach, Irma Thomas, Levon Helm, Robert Plant and lots of extra.

The ceremony is the hallmark occasion for the twenty fourth annual AMERICANAFEST, which will probably be held from September 17 to 21 at new and historic venues all through Nashville.

Nominees Beneath:

Album of the Yr

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rustin’ within the Rain – Tyler Childers

The Previous is Nonetheless Alive – Hurray for the Riff Raff

Path of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell

Weathervanes – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Artist of the Year

Allison Russell

Sierra Ferrell

Charley Crockett

Noah Kahan

Tyler Childers

Duo/Group of the Yr

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Youngsters

Black Pumas

Turnpike Troubadours

The Battle and Treaty

Rising Act of the Yr

The Pink Clay Strays

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

Kaitlin Butts

Jobi Riccio

Instrumentalist of the Yr

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

Music of the Yr

“American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell; Sierra Ferrell / Melody Walker, Writers

“Expensive Insecurity” – Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile; Brandy Clark / Michael Pollack, Writers

“Proper Again to It” – Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman; Katie Crutchfield, Author

“Jealous Moon” – Sarah Jarosz; Sarah Jarosz / Daniel Tashian, Writers

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers; Tyler Childers / Geno Seale, Writers