American swimmer Ryan Murphy finds out his child’s gender after winning a bronze

NANTERRE, France (AP) — It’s a lady.

That’s the shock message that American swimmer Ryan Murphy obtained from the pool deck as he seemed up at his spouse, Bridget Konttinen, within the stands on Monday evening on the Paris Olympics.

Murphy received a bronze on Monday within the 100-meter backstroke. Because the medal ceremony wound down, he noticed Konttinen holding up an indication to let him know their first baby, due in January, might be a lady.

“I used to be strolling again round and Bridget was holding up an indication and it stated — ‘Ryan, it’s a lady,’” he stated. “That was the primary time I heard the gender.”

“We each — we actually each thought it was going to be a boy,” he stated. “And everybody — like everybody — we had been speaking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”

An enormous fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Murphy identified that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his spouse even have a daughter on the best way.

“I hope our daughters will be buddies,” he stated.

Murphy received three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. He received his first medal in Paris after ending behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

As quickly a Murphy began speaking in regards to the gender information, not one of the questions returned to his race. It was all in regards to the child.

“I believe that simply type of like lit me up.” he stated. “And actually introduced this evening to an entire different stage.”

