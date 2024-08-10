American Masai Russell wins Olympic women’s 100m hurdles gold

America’s Masai Russell received a photograph end Saturday within the ladies’s 100-meter hurdles, the place the largest cheer got here for Cyréna Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the primary of any colour for France on the Olympic monitor meet.

In a close-as-can-be race down the straightaway, Russell completed in 12.33 seconds, however needed to wait one other 15 seconds to be taught she had crushed the Frenchwoman by .01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was one other .02 again for bronze.

By ending second, Samba-Mayela broke a shutout for the host nation on the final day of motion on the Stade de France.

The stadium has been packed all 9 nights, cheering for sports activities stars from the US, Kenya, Norway and all corners of the globe.

Nonetheless, the largest cheer for a French athlete up so far got here for a swimmer: Léon Marchand, who received a gold medal within the pool on the opening night time of the monitor meet, prompting race officers to ask for quiet whereas a crowd watching on tablets and telephones went loopy.

Now, Samba-Mayela gave them a second to cheer in individual. It is a good break for a rustic with a wealthy monitor custom, producing Olympic champions reminiscent of Marie-José Pérec and Renaud Lavillenie. Even with this medal, France stays with out an Olympic gold on the monitor since Lavillenie received the pole vault in 2012.

Wanyonyi of Kenya wins males’s 800 in one other race determined by .01 second

In a speedy males’s 800, Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat Canada’s Marco Arop by .01 seconds in a photograph end, ending in 1:41.19, solely .28 off the world document.

American Bryce Hoppel’s nationwide document of 1:41.67 was solely good for fourth.

Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500 gold

Kenya’s Religion Kipyegon received her third straight Olympic 1,500-meter gold, surging forward of the pack to complete greater than a second forward of the sector in an Olympic document 3:51.29.

Kipyegon cemented her standing as one of many all-time nice middle-distance runners, changing into the primary athlete to assert three successive Olympic 1,500 titles.

Australia’s Jessica Hull took silver and Britain’s Georgia Bell bronze as each discovered the energy to cross Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji on the house straight.

Ingebrigtsen will get a win, this one within the 5,000

Jakob Ingebrigtsen received the 5,000 meters in a comparatively drama-free race after a much-hyped 1,500 4 nights earlier towards Britain’s Josh Kerr became a disappointing fourth-place end.

Ingebrigtsen received in 13 minutes, 13.66 seconds so as to add this title to wins on the previous two world championships.

Kenya’s Ronald Kwemoi completed second and Grant Fisher of the U.S. completed third so as to add to the bronze he received within the 10,000 meters earlier within the Olympics.

