







A U.S. Soldier stationed in Żagań, Poland, leans in to take a chew from a dangling apple with fingers behind his again throughout a Halloween sport at Main College No. 5 on October 30, 2024. Organized by the varsity's English lecturers, the occasion launched college students to American Halloween traditions, creating an interactive setting for language apply and cultural alternate between college students and Troopers from the native army unit. Zagan is one in every of 11 areas the place U.S. Military Garrison Poland has an set up.

ZAGAN, Poland — Zagan’s College No. 5 reworked right into a haunted haven of Halloween festivities, welcoming 5 U.S. Military Troopers stationed in Poland for a morning of spooky enjoyable stuffed with costumes, video games, and cultural alternate on Oct. 30, 2024.

Organized by the varsity’s English lecturers and supported by U.S. Military Garrison Poland, the occasion gave college students a hands-on look into American Halloween traditions, mixing enjoyable with studying.

“We invited the American Troopers as a result of they’re away from their houses, and we wished them to really feel like they have been again in the US,” mentioned Anna Chimko, English instructor at Main College No. 5.

















A Polish pupil wraps a U.S. Soldier into a rest room paper mummy by a major college pupil throughout a Halloween celebration at Main College No. 5 in Żagań, Poland, on October 30, 2024. Organized by the varsity's English lecturers, the occasion invited Troopers to hitch in Halloween-themed actions with college students, aiming to foster cultural alternate and supply an immersive English language studying expertise. Zagan is one in every of 11 areas U.S. Military Garrison Poland has an set up

U.S. Troopers stationed in Żagań, Poland, try to take a chew from dangling apples with fingers behind their backs in a Halloween sport at Main College No. 5 on October 30, 2024. The occasion, organized by the varsity’s English lecturers, supplied college students an opportunity to expertise American Halloween traditions and construct language expertise via festive interactions with Troopers from the native army unit. Zagan is one 11 areas U.S. Military Garrison Poland has an set up.(U.S. Military Picture by Bryan Araujo)

U.S. Troopers stationed in Żagań, Poland, take pleasure in refreshments of espresso, tea, and Halloween-themed treats alongside college students at Main College No. 5 throughout a Halloween celebration on October 30, 2024. The occasion, organized by the varsity's English lecturers, supplied Troopers and college students a possibility to attach over American Halloween customs, selling cultural alternate and enhancing college students' English language expertise in an interactive, festive setting. Żagań is likely one of the 11 areas U.S. Military Garrison Poland has an set up at.

The celebration included Halloween-themed performances by college students wearing costumes, that includes songs from American cult favorites like Ghostbusters and The Addams Household. The Troopers joined in, taking part in contests the place college students wrapped them into bathroom paper mummies and competed to see who may take the primary chew from apples dangling on strings.

“We wished to indicate our college students an American and English custom,” mentioned Chimko. “It isn’t so fashionable right here in Poland.”

The Troopers additionally served as judges for the best-decorated pumpkin contest and joined in video games that blended American and native traditions. Festive treats and Halloween decorations set the stage, giving the occasion an genuine Halloween environment.

Chimko mentioned the occasion strengthen ties between the local people and the U.S. army, whereas permitting college students to apply English in a real-world setting with native audio system.

From the scholars of College No. 5, USAG Poland and U.S. Military Troopers stationed in Poland: Joyful Halloween!