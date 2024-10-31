American Frights and Polish Delights: US Soldiers and Żagań kids celebrate Halloween in Poland | Article

ZAGAN, Poland — Zagan’s College No. 5 reworked right into a haunted haven of Halloween festivities, welcoming 5 U.S. Military Troopers stationed in Poland for a morning of spooky enjoyable stuffed with costumes, video games, and cultural alternate on Oct. 30, 2024.
Organized by the varsity’s English lecturers and supported by U.S. Military Garrison Poland, the occasion gave college students a hands-on look into American Halloween traditions, mixing enjoyable with studying.
“We invited the American Troopers as a result of they’re away from their houses, and we wished them to really feel like they have been again in the US,” mentioned Anna Chimko, English instructor at Main College No. 5.
The celebration included Halloween-themed performances by college students wearing costumes, that includes songs from American cult favorites like Ghostbusters and The Addams Household. The Troopers joined in, taking part in contests the place college students wrapped them into bathroom paper mummies and competed to see who may take the primary chew from apples dangling on strings.
“We wished to indicate our college students an American and English custom,” mentioned Chimko. “It isn’t so fashionable right here in Poland.”
The Troopers additionally served as judges for the best-decorated pumpkin contest and joined in video games that blended American and native traditions. Festive treats and Halloween decorations set the stage, giving the occasion an genuine Halloween environment.
Chimko mentioned the occasion strengthen ties between the local people and the U.S. army, whereas permitting college students to apply English in a real-world setting with native audio system.
From the scholars of College No. 5, USAG Poland and U.S. Military Troopers stationed in Poland: Joyful Halloween!