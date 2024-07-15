American Film Market Unveils Exhibitors for 2024 Las Vegas Edition

The American Movie Market has unveiled the primary group of exhibitors set for the inaugural Las Vegas occasion to run Nov. 5 to 10, 2024.

The Impartial Movie & Tv Alliance stated 145 corporations to date shall be within the new location on the Palms On line casino Resort for AFM, together with Lionsgate, A24, Neon, Voltage Footage, AGC Studios, Black Bear Footage, Altitude Movie Gross sales, Protagonist Footage, WME Impartial and XYZ Movies.

The brand new enterprise hub on the Palms On line casino Resort for the forty fifth version follows movie patrons and sellers abandoning Los Angeles and the longtime headquarters at The Loews in Santa Monica.

With main Hollywood studios and streamers not but introduced as conventional patrons set for the 2024 version, the worldwide movie manufacturing and promotion contingent in Las Vegas will embody Gaumont, HanWay Movies, Pathé Movies, Belief Nordisk, Studiocanal, CJ ENM and Unifrance.

The designated hub in The Palms Fantasy Tower may even host worldwide commerce organizations, movie commissions and nationwide umbrella stands from 25 international locations, in response to AFM organizers. The Las Vegas location provides exhibitor workplace area and a 170,000 sq. foot convention, assembly and occasion area.

And AFM screenings shall be held in a single location, at The Palms’ Brenden Theatres 14-screen multiplex. Different exhibitors headed to Las Vegas embody Anton, Movie Mode Leisure, Highland Movie Group, Embankment Movies, The Match Manufacturing unit and Myriad.

The 2023 AFM occasion came about on the Le Meridien Delfina in Santa Monica after the movie bazaar left its longtime headquarters at The Loews, the long-lasting beachside resort.