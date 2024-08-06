American Cole Hocker wins 1,500-meter final, sets Olympic record : NPR

toggle caption Matthias Schrader/AP

SAINT-DENIS, France — When runners left the blocks for the 1,500-meter Olympic ultimate on Tuesday, star British middle-distance runner Josh Kerr was the clear favourite.

His massive rival within the race was Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the famous person from Norway, who began at a world document tempo and led a lot of the race.

However American Cole Hocker kicked onerous late and was first to cross the road with an Olympic-record setting end of three:27.65, with Kerr taking silver. It was one of many greatest upsets to this point on the observe at Stade de France.

“I am nonetheless in search of phrases to explain that second,” Hocker stated of his win, during which he beat his personal private greatest time by roughly three seconds. “I felt the second, I felt the magnitude of it.”

British followers within the crowd of 80,000 groaned as Hocker, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, slipped forward of Kerr within the ultimate stretch.

“I acquired overwhelmed by the higher man on the day,” Kerr stated. “That was a heck of a race.”

American Yared Nuguse, who suffered an harm three years in the past on the Tokyo Olympics which prevented him from competing within the 1,500-meter race, completed third for the bronze.

Ingebrigtsen completed in fourth place, out of medal competition.

Talking afterwards, Ingebrigtsen stated he sabotaged his personal efficiency by starting the ultimate too rapidly.

“I opened with a 54-second lap,” he stated. “That wasn’t the plan in any respect. It was not less than two seconds too quick. I used to be enthusiastic about slowing down, however the subsequent lap was nearly the identical pace. I ruined it for myself by going method too onerous. I ruined the race for myself.”