America East Announces 2024 Preseason Poll, Two Catamounts named All-Conference

BOSTON – The America East Convention unveiled its preseason coaches’ ballot at present forward of the 2024 season. The Catamounts collected 20 factors and had been picked to complete fifth within the ballot. Sophia Drees and Sophia Lefranc had been additionally chosen to the preseason all-conference crew.



Voting was performed by the league’s head coaches, who weren’t allowed to vote for their very own crew or student-athletes. UAlbany was voted the favourite with 34 factors and 4 first-place votes. Reigning common season champion UMass Lowell was chosen second general with 29 factors and two first-place votes. New Hampshire was chosen third general, with 24 factors, adopted by Maine slated for fourth with 23 factors and the remaining first-place vote.



Drees receives preseason all-conference honors after posting a profession excessive six objectives together with six assists. The Bremen native was named to the America East all-conference second crew a 12 months in the past as properly. She comes into 2024 sitting 4 assists away from setting the Vermont program file for assists.

Lefranc earns preseason all-conference honors following a 2023 during which she set profession highs for objectives (10) and assists (5) for 25 factors which is the 11th most in program historical past in a single season. The Munich native was named to the America East all-conference second crew in addition to the NFHCA all-Northeast Area second crew as properly.



Preseason Ballot

Pl. Faculty Pts. (1st)

1. UAlbany 34 (4)

2. UMass Lowell 29 (2)

3. New Hampshire 24

4. Maine 23 (1)

5. Vermont 20

6. Bryant 11

7. UC Davis 6



Preseason All-Convention

M Tamera Cookman (New Hampshire)

F Tasmin Cookman (New Hampshire)

B Alissia DeVries (UMass Lowell)

M Ground de Ruiter (UAlbany)

M Sophia Drees (Vermont)

B Poppy Lambert (Maine)

M Sophia Lefranc (Vermont)

F Madison Leeper (UMass Lowell)

F Nicole Poulakis (New Hampshire)

M Alison Smisdom (UAlbany)

GK Lara Behn (UAlbany)



The Catamounts will open the 2024 marketing campaign touring to face Lafayette on Saturday, August 30 at 6 p.m. Vermont’s residence opener shall be September 15 at 12 p.m. as they face Wagner.



