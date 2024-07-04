AMC Price Soars 6% And This Might Be The Next Crypto

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The AMC value surged 96% up to now week and 6% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.000000151 as of 10 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 7% to $1.6 million.

The surge took the token to an all-time excessive, pushed it appears by the presidential debate between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Whereas the talk was a significant occasion for the American political scene, it additionally had penalties outdoors of politics, corresponding to on this planet of digital finance.

Market Evaluation: $Trump $MAGA $AMC

(All in #PolitiFi memecoins / $Eth) Reality: America’s Meme Coin trending excessive whereas Trump and MAGA dumped after the presidential debate Motive: AMC represents the USA 🇺🇸- it’ll exist past elections & its bipartisan @eth_amc / on dextools &… pic.twitter.com/zjuEMOWL9o — Shiba Capital (@ShibaCapital) June 28, 2024

AMC stands for America’s Meme Coin and its official web site says the nation has been ”rugged by our delegates for too lengthy,” and that it’s ”time we make the USA Nice once more.”

AMC Value Prediction

The AMC value skyrocketed previous to the presidential debate yesterday, nevertheless it additionally noticed a pointy value correction within the aftermath, as many who purchased earlier than the occasion determined to take revenue and promote after it reached its new ATH.

The query that everybody is asking now — together with those that saved their AMC, and those that are enthusiastic about shopping for it, whether or not once more or for the primary time — is what’s going to occur subsequent?

The reply will not be as easy, sadly, because the venture’s technical indicators typically counsel conflicting knowledge. For instance, AMC’s Bollinger bands began seeing a pointy widening up to now few hours, which is a bullish sign. What’s extra, the worth is correct up there with the higher band, which suggests robust bullish conduct.

In the meantime, the venture’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth reveals a determine of 68.62, which means that the merchants are, certainly, shopping for the token once more. Nonetheless, with the RSI approaching the overbought space, this means that one other correction may come quickly.

In spite of everything, RSI is a really generally used indicator that reveals merchants when the shopping for strain is at its strongest, which usually implies that the worth is, as nicely. At that time, many begin promoting to take revenue, which shortly leads the worth in the wrong way.

For individuals who find yourself holding for too lengthy, this can be a missed alternative, however the identical is true for individuals who promote to early and miss out on the worth reaching its peak. Proper now, the RSI reveals that AMC nonetheless has some extra room for development earlier than merchants react, however given the excessive volatility of the asset, it’s clear that dealing with it proper now comes at fairly a excessive danger.

Promising Alternate options to AMC

Whereas AMC noticed a significant surge on account of the election debate and can doubtlessly skyrocket once more as soon as the elections themselves method, those that want to check out a much less intense venture may take into account a GameFi different known as Mega Cube (DICE).

Mega Cube is a gaming token of a web-based on line casino going by the identical title, and its presale has already raised over $1.5 million.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Comply with the hyperlink under to purchase in just a few simple steps – not satisfied, view our causes under ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ Present Value: 1 $DICE = $0.0825 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is about to change into the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/wI2jy30ntr — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 28, 2024

The native DICE token might be on the coronary heart of the Mega Cube platform, deeply built-in with all of its gaming options. Greater than that, holding it’ll additionally grant customers entry to sure advantages. Among the many most notable ones are day by day bonuses, which is able to rely on the on line casino’s day by day efficiency.

Apart from that, holders will even have entry to early hen bonuses, restricted version NFTs, and extra.

Mega Cube additionally attracted traders with an enormous $2.25 million airdrop, break up into three seasons of $750,000 every. To qualify, one should solely wager $5,000 inside three weeks on the venture’s platform.

Right this moment, DICE Airdrop Season 2 is formally ending, however very quickly Mega Cube will begin the third and ultimate season, representing the final likelihood to take part within the occasion.

YouTuber Jon Buying and selling says DICE has the potential to be the subsequent 100x crypto.

DICE sells for under $0.0825, and it may be purchased with SOL, ETH, or BNB. Purchase quickly if you’re as a result of a value hike is coming in lower than three days.

Go to the official DICE web site right here.

