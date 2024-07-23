Amber Portwood Wouldn’t Support Gary Shirley’s Wife Adopting Leah

Amber Portwood isn’t on board with the concept that her daughter Leah could possibly be adopted by Gary Shirley’s spouse Kristina.

“Having Kristina undertake Leah would by no means occur on Amber’s watch,” a supply solely shared with Us Weekly. “She needs to be in Leah’s life. She is just not trying to hand off parental duty to someone else.”

On the Thursday, July 18, episode of Teen Mother: The Subsequent Chapter, Gary, 37, claimed his 15-year-old daughter has expressed curiosity in being adopted by her stepmom.

“Belief me, one of the best factor that ever occurred to Leah was Kristina,” he advised his costars throughout a guys’ journey to Michigan. “Kristina is a loving mum or dad and Leah’s eager to be adopted by Kristina.”

Whereas it’s unclear when Amber, 34, realized about her daughter’s needs, a supply stated that the subject is an emotional one for the previous 16 and Pregnant star.

“Clearly, any implication that her daughter needs to be adopted is devastating to Amber,” the insider advised Us. “Her two youngsters are the explanation Amber wakes up within the morning. They’re why she continues filming the present and her motivation for the whole lot.”

Along with Leah, Amber can also be mother to James, 6, with ex Andrew Glennon. He doesn’t seem on the present, per a courtroom order.

Within the newest episode of Teen Mother: The Subsequent Chapter, Gary expressed his hope that Amber would proceed reaching out to Leah and make an effort to remain in common communication.

However based on a supply, Amber has been texting, reaching out and making efforts “for months” to spend time with Leah.

“She’s at all times fascinated about her daughter and needs to spend time along with her,” the supply stated. “Amber usually will get misunderstood as a result of she places up such a tricky entrance and folks assume she is so robust, however she’s truly fairly delicate. This has not been a straightforward time for Amber on prime of coping with her psychological well being, which she has been very open about.”

Two individuals who look like in Amber’s nook are her longtime costars and buddies Maci Bookout McKinney and Catelynn Lowell. After listening to about Gary’s revelation, the pair questioned if they need to give Amber a heads-up.

“I really like Gary to dying, however that pisses me off as a result of Gary shouldn’t be going round telling individuals s–t like this,” Maci, 32, stated in a earlier Teen Mother episode. “That’s not honest. … It is a laborious state of affairs.”

Teen Mother: The Subsequent Chapter airs Thursday nights on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

