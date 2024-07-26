Amber Alert issued for endangered 9-year-old Durham boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for a lacking 9-year-old boy from Durham.

Geon King-Parriett is roughly 4 toes 10 inches tall and weighs 100 kilos. He was final seen sporting a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Based on the alert, Geon is believed to be with 33-year-old Mariah King, his organic mom.

She is round 5 toes 4 inches tall and weighs 140 kilos with brown hair and brown eyes. She was sporting grey sweatpants and a black crop high.

Police stated they have been final seen strolling on South Benjamine Avenue.

Anybody with data concerning their location ought to name Durham Police at 919-475-2511 or 911.

