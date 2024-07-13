Ambani wedding: Son of Asia’s richest man marries in the year’s most extravagant wedding

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend early Saturday in what many dubbed the marriage of the 12 months, attended by world celebrities, enterprise tycoons and politicians, highlighting the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout.

The marriage rituals, together with exchanging garlands by the couple and strolling across the sacred fireplace, started Friday and have been accomplished previous midnight.

The celebrations of Anant Ambani marrying Radhika Service provider passed off on the Ambani-owned Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai and the household house. The wedding culminated months of wedding ceremony occasions that featured performances by pop stars together with Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The four-day wedding ceremony celebrations started Friday with the standard Hindu wedding ceremony ceremony and can be adopted by a grand reception to run by the weekend. The visitor listing consists of former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser; and Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake and David Beckham, based on native media. The Ambani household didn’t affirm the visitor listing.

Tv information channels confirmed celebrities like Kim Kardashian in a crimson ensemble {and professional} wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena arriving.

Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloé took a experience in a motorized rickshaw by bustling Mumbai streets Friday earlier than becoming a member of the marriage ceremonies, the Press Belief of India information company stated.

Worldwide visitors wore conventional garments by main Indian vogue designers. They placed on embroidered sherwanis — long-sleeved outer coats worn by males in South Asia. Cena got here in a sky-blue sherwani and white pants. Nick Jonas wore a pink sherwani and white pants.

Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the marriage and danced to well-liked Hindi film songs. Indian cricketers, together with icons Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, have been among the many invitees.

Police imposed visitors diversions across the wedding ceremony venue from Friday to Monday to deal with the inflow of visitors who flew to Mumbai, the place heavy monsoon rains have prompted flooding and flight disruptions for the previous week.

The extravaganza and the show of opulence that comes with the marriage has led many to lift questions on rising inequality in India, the place the hole between wealthy and poor is rising. The occasion has additionally sparked anger amongst some Mumbai residents, who say they’re scuffling with snarled visitors.

“It impacts our earnings. I don’t care a lot concerning the wedding ceremony,” stated Vikram, a taxi driver who makes use of just one identify.

The daddy of the groom, Mukesh Ambani, is the world’s ninth-richest man, with a web price of $116 billion, based on Forbes. He’s the richest particular person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a conglomerate reporting over $100 billion in annual income, with pursuits that embody petrochemicals, oil and gasoline, telecoms and retail.

The Ambani household owns, amongst different property, a 27-story household compound in Mumbai price $1 billion. The constructing incorporates three helipads, a 160-car storage and a personal movie show.

The groom, 29-year-old Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and inexperienced power growth. He additionally runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue heart in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the household’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Service provider, additionally 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Service provider and is the advertising and marketing director for his firm, Encore Healthcare, based on Vogue.

On this photograph supplied by Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani, left, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, holds arms with Radhika Service provider throughout their wedding ceremony ceremony at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai. (Reliance Industries through AP)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, heart, poses for {a photograph} together with his relations from L to R, son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka, son Anant, spouse Nita, daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal on the wedding ceremony of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider in Mumbai, India. (AP Picture /Rajanish Kakade) Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, heart, takes his son Anant Ambani by the hand as they stroll with Nita Ambani, proper, on the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Service provider at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai, India. (AP Picture /Rajanish Kakade)

Ambani’s critics say his firm has relied on political connections throughout Congress Occasion-led governments within the Nineteen Seventies and ’80s, and below Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule after 2014.

The Ambani household’s pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and star-studded from the beginning.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for Anant that had 1,200 visitors, together with former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to worldwide fame when he carried out at Coachella. The occasion was additionally attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Invoice Gates.

It was the beginning of lavish, months-long pre-wedding celebrations that grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy.

Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for {a photograph} on the wedding ceremony of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai, India. (AP Picture /Rajanish Kakade) Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah poses for {a photograph} together with his spouse Sanjana Ganesan on the wedding ceremony of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Picture /Rajanish Kakade)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair poses for {a photograph} together with his spouse Cherie Blair on the wedding ceremony of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai, India. (AP Picture /Rajanish Kakade) Sri Lankan Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez poses for {a photograph} on the wedding ceremony of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider at Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai, India. (AP Picture /Rajanish Kakade)

In Might, the household took visitors on a three-day cruise from Italy to France, which included Katy Perry singing her hit tune “Firework” and a efficiency by Pitbull, based on media studies.

The household additionally organized a mass wedding ceremony for greater than 50 underprivileged {couples} on July 2 as a part of the celebrations.

Final week, Justin Bieber carried out for tons of of visitors at a pre-wedding live performance that included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

Ambani additionally made headlines in 2018, when Beyoncé carried out at pre-wedding festivities for his daughter. Former U.S. Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have been amongst those that rubbed shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars within the western Indian metropolis of Udaipur.