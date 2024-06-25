Amazon teams up with Megan Thee Stallion to promote its 10th Prime Day sales event

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is partnering with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to spice up gross sales for its tenth annual Prime Day low cost occasion.

On Tuesday, the rapper unveiled a brand new unique tune known as “It’s Prime Day.” An accompanying music video exhibits her buying a pink canine collar, faux eyelashes and different objects from Amazon.

The web retailer’s two-day low cost bonanza is ready to happen on July 16 and 17 this yr. It’s open to Prime members who pay Amazon $14.99 per thirty days, or $139 per yr, for entry to offers and different perks, reminiscent of free transport.

The corporate doesn’t disclose how a lot income it pulls in from such occasions. However it has been internet hosting extra of them in recent times to draw shoppers coping with rising credit score prices and excessive — however easing — inflation.

Amazon held an October occasion for Prime members within the final two years to kick off the vacation buying season. In March, the corporate — which has confronted extra competitors from low-cost retailers Shein and Temu — held its first-ever spring gross sales occasion for all buyers.

Amazon mentioned Prime members in two dozen nations will take part in July’s low cost occasion, which will even mark the beginning of the back-to-school buying season. Traditionally, Prime reductions have attracted buyers to objects supplied on Amazon’s web site.

The corporate says Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime tune, a bonus monitor from her forthcoming album “MEGAN,” shall be accessible for followers listening solely on Amazon Music. It additionally mentioned it will provide early offers on objects from the rapper’s new tour merchandise assortment.