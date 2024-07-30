Amazon Prime Video on Monday vs. Phillies

The Yankees (62-45, second in AL East) are featured on Prime Video for the primary time since July 10 as they wrap up a six-game highway journey with a go to to the Metropolis of Brotherly Like to tackle the Philadelphia Phillies (65-40, greatest in MLB).

Following a tricky begin to the second half, the Yankees acquired again to their successful methods, taking two out of three in opposition to the Purple Sox for the primary time in three conferences this season.

Sunday evening’s collection finale in Boston additionally featured Jazz Chisholm Jr. debut in Pinstripes after the 2022 All-Star was traded to the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.

For the Phillies, they’ve dropped 4 straight collection courting earlier than the All-Star Break, shedding a collection to the American League main Cleveland Guardians (63-42) this previous weekend in a battle of the perfect groups in MLB proper now.

That is the primary assembly between the 2 organizations in Philadelphia since 2021, the place the Phillies gained each video games in opposition to their 2009 World Collection opponents.

The collection opener will characteristic two of the perfect pitchers in baseball this season, with Luis Gil taking the mound for the Yankees and Zack Wheeler getting the beginning for the Phillies, simply two of 15 beginning pitchers which have amassed double digit wins to date this season.

Here is find out how to watch the the primary sport of this extremely anticipated collection between the Yankees and Phillies tonight:

What channel is the Yankees sport on?

The Yankees vs. Phillies matchup may be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, with first pitch anticipated to be shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

There might be a 30-minute pregame present. YES Community announcer Michael Kay might be doing the video games, together with analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Joe Girardi, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson.

The almost three week stretch because the Yankees’ have been final on Prime Video (July 10 at Rays) is the longest they will go with out being on the streaming community all through the remainder of the common season. The 27-time world champions might be on Prime Video every Wednesday from Aug. 7 versus the Angels till Sept. 18, after they head to the Pacific Northwest to tackle the Mariners to begin their remaining highway journey of their 2024 marketing campaign.

Yankees’ Amazon Prime Video schedule for 2024 season

Monday, July 29: Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Los Angeles Angels at Yankees, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Cleveland Guardians at Yankees, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Yankees at Washington Nationals, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Yankees at Texas Rangers, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Kansas Metropolis Royals at Yankees, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Yankees at Seattle Mariners 9:40 p.m.

