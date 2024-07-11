Amazon Prime Day Free Trial Step-by-Step Guide

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation while you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

So, we formally know the precise date of Amazon Prime Day. It’s on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16 – July 17! When you’re questioning how to buy the 2 days, you’ll probably need to create a Prime membership to attain all of the offers in your favourite electronics, magnificence merchandise, vogue picks and extra. The membership prices $139 a yr; if you’d like a month-to-month membership, it’s $15. Whereas it may be costly for a lot of of Us, we discovered methods to get it without cost.

Listed here are just a few methods you are able to do it.

Join Amazon Prime

It’s straightforward to create an account at your favourite retailer. All that you must do is punch in your info, and also you’ll see the phrase “Prime” on the menu bar. Choose it and it’ll take you to a brand new web page, particularly about beginning the Amazon Prime trial. You possibly can join a free trial lasting as much as 30 days. If you join, you have to present a legitimate credit score or debit card (ensure that your card is up-to-date). After you end filling out every thing, click on on “Begin your 30-day free trial.” This trial offers you two days of free entry to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Cancel Prime trial earlier than it renews

Earlier than the run date comes and payments your account, sign up to your Amazon account. Then, go to your account menu. When you’re utilizing a telephone, choose Prime or utilizing telephone, faucet Handle Prime membership. For both two units, you possibly can choose Handle membership and Finish Membership.