Alzheimer’s Disease and Mercury – the Evidence

Dr. Matt Dorsey, Dacm, Lac

July 21, 2022

Alzheimer’s illness is a really horrific situation that impacts almost 6 million People and is estimated to triple in prevalence in the course of the subsequent thirty years. And, although the Nationwide Institute of Well being (NIH) spends billions of {dollars} per 12 months researching it, we’re typically instructed both that the trigger remains to be unknown or that it’s truly the results of defective genes.

However is that this true? Are we actually nonetheless that removed from understanding what causes this cruelest of illnesses, and thus completely at nighttime about the best way to cease it?

Sadly, most individuals don’t know the truth of the scenario, particularly that there was substantial analysis demonstrating the precise biochemical mechanisms by which mercury induces Alzheimer’s illness.

Regardless of the predominant perspective within the mainstream that Alzheimer’s is definitively not associated to heavy metals, there may be large, detailed proof that confidently establishes a hyperlink between the 2. All of it goes again to the story of Dr. Boyd Haley and the startling info he uncovered in his lab.

Boyd Haley, a Pioneer within the Elucidation of how Mercury causes Alzheimer’s Illness

Boyd Haley, PhD is a professor of biochemistry who has finished maybe extra work than anybody on establishing the organic plausibility of mercury inflicting Alzheimer’s illness.

A long time in the past, Dr. Haley researched the biochemical variations between the brains of regular folks and people with Alzheimer’s utilizing a method he pioneered that enabled him to look carefully on the exercise of varied enzymes in residing tissue.

His staff discovered that sure enzymes have been inhibited in Alzheimer’s sufferers by 80 and even 99 % in some circumstances, as compared with controls. He was then given a grant to review these enzyme variations for 5 years in an try to find out what could possibly be affecting them.

After reviewing among the present literature demonstrating that Alzheimer’s sufferers are inclined to have extra mercury of their brains than common folks, Dr. Haley started to take a look at the results of mercury on these enzymes and the way it may result in among the hallmark neurological adjustments related to this crippling illness.

NFTs – what they’re and the way Mercury causes them

NFTs, or Neurofibrillary Tangles, are what happen when tau proteins malfunction. Ordinarily, tau proteins help the inner assist buildings of the neurons, referred to as microtubules, giving them structural integrity. In sufferers with Alzheimer’s, these proteins turn out to be dysfunctional and accumulate abnormally, creating NFTs, which impair the operate of the mind by interfering with the synaptic connections between neurons.

Based mostly on Dr. Haley’s evaluation of the biochemistry of mercury, it ought to chemically intervene with the mind’s manufacturing of tubulin, a protein wanted within the creation of microtubules, and will due to this fact trigger NFTs. With a view to show this idea within the laboratory, he uncovered rats to mercury vapor and located that, as predicted, their brains started to type NFTs similar to these present in Alzheimer’s sufferers.

Mercury, Alzheimer’s, and Glutamate: Thriller Solved

Glutamate is a powerfully excitatory neurotransmitter that has been linked to despair, schizophrenia, and suicide. In all these circumstances, there may be an extreme quantity current within the mind. Curiously, glutamate ranges are additionally elevated in sufferers with Alzheimer’s.

At any time when there may be an excessive amount of of an excitatory neurotransmitter (one which results in elevated firing of neurons), the end result may be excitotoxicity. That is additionally the identical mechanism whereby aspartame has been accused of inflicting mind harm.

Dr. Haley used his information of biochemistry to then have a look at glutamine synthetase, an enzyme whose operate is to interrupt down glutamate, defending the mind by stopping extreme ranges of this overstimulating neurotransmitter.

His analysis discovered that this protecting enzyme could possibly be deactivated within the presence of mercury vapor.

Given the aforementioned connection between extreme glutamate and psychological sickness, this isn’t shocking and serves as a superb theoretical basis for the reason of Mad Hatter’s Illness (observe that within the US, hat makers continued to make use of mercury till the Forties, virtually a century after the creation of the Mad Hatter character in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland).

The Ultimate Nail within the Coffin of the “metals don’t trigger Alzheimer’s” Speculation: APOE as Remover of Mercury

As if these findings about mercury, NFTs, and glutamate metabolism weren’t already sufficient, Dr. Haley went on to determine the connection between the genes that improve the probability of getting Alzheimer’s illness and mercury.

A gene referred to as APOE has been extremely implicated within the improvement of Alzheimer’s illness. There are three variations of the gene which might be sometimes present in people: APOE2, APOE3, and APOE4.

The APOE4 variant is related to an as much as 15-fold improve within the probability of growing the illness (in those that have two copies of the allele versus only one). However why precisely does this model of the APOE gene appear to make Alzheimer’s a lot extra prevalent?

Though loads of physicians and researchers are conversant in the truth that APOE4 is very related to Alzheimer’s, virtually none of them know why, as a result of they do not perceive the complete spectrum of what the gene truly does.

APOE is a gene that creates one thing referred to as apolipoprotein E, which is a compound that serves many functions within the physique, together with the transport of ldl cholesterol and fat-soluble nutritional vitamins.

That is pretty well-known, however right here’s what hardly anybody is conscious of: it’s additionally a protein that removes heavy metals from the mind. In reality, Dr. Haley calls it a ‘housekeeping protein’.

This is how the precise biochemistry breaks down in response to Dr. Haley’s analysis:

-APOE2 is very protecting in opposition to Alzheimer’s and has two cysteine teams. Cysteine is a sulfur-based amino acid, and since mercury has a excessive affinity for sulfur, APOE2 is ready to successfully carry mercury out of the mind, into the cerebrospinal fluid, and out of the physique.

-APOE3 is reasonably protecting and has just one cysteine group as an alternative of two, so it may well solely perform one molecule of mercury at a time (making it a 50% much less efficient chelator than APOE2).

-APOE4, the variant related to a 15x increased threat of growing Alzheimer’s, has NO cysteine teams and thus doesn’t operate in anyway as a transporter of mercury out of the mind. Individuals with the APOE4 gene have severely impaired neural chelation of mercury.

So, in essence, the APOE4 gene doesn’t give somebody Alzheimer’s illness, simply as not sporting a seat belt doesn’t make you get right into a automotive wreck. It merely impairs the elimination of mercury from the mind, predisposing these with the gene to be unable to take away the compound which truly causes the illness within the first place.

The place will we go from right here?

All actually nice scientists know one factor: if you wish to get to the reality, you will need to assume for your self, and never be afraid to query the established order.

If mercury actually is accountable for the demise of so many tens of millions of individuals, and such untold struggling, then one must marvel which organizations could also be essentially held liable.

Is that this the explanation that Dr. Haley’s research–once it started pointing the finger at mercury–was not funded by the NIH after years and years of receiving grants? Is it additionally the explanation that he’s by no means invited to Alzheimer’s conferences, and no different scientists will publicly debate him on the mercury-Alzheimer’s speculation?

One can solely grasp at conjectures right here, however of this we may be certain: there may be powerfully convincing science that hyperlinks mercury to Alzheimer’s illness which isn’t being mentioned by hardly anybody, besides hopefully YOU now that you have learn this text.

Empower your family members to do their very own analysis, to assume for themselves, and to query authority. Maverick scientists like Dr. Haley are uncommon, and we should always do him the service of spreading his important findings far and vast in order to raise the dialog on this most tragic of illnesses and provides his information the respect it deserves.