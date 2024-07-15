Alyssa Milano Honors ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Shannen Doherty

Alyssa Milano paid tribute to her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty following information of the actress’ loss of life on Sunday.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a sophisticated relationship, however at its core [she] was somebody I deeply revered and was in awe of,” Milano mentioned. “She was a proficient actress, beloved by many and the world is much less with out her. My condolences to all who beloved her.”

It was a sophisticated relationship certainly, with experiences of a feud between the 2 actresses first surfacing 20 years in the past once they starred collectively in Charmed, together with Holly Marie Combs. In December final 12 months, Doherty and Combs alleged that Milano orchestrated Doherty being fired from the USA present in 2001, when her character, Prue, was killed off. Rose McGowan ostensibly changed her within the forged.

Milano later denied the claims, calling them “revisionist historical past” in a February Instagram publish.

Doherty then responded once more, saying she and Combs had “merely advised the reality as a result of the reality truly does matter.”

Doherty, recognized additionally for her starring position on Beverly Hills, 90210, died Saturday. She was first recognized with breast most cancers in March 2015; after remedy and several other surgical procedures, she introduced in April 2017 that she was in remission. In February 2020, she revealed the most cancers had returned and mentioned in June 2023 that most cancers had unfold to her mind.