Alyssa Milano Celebrates Son’s Baseball Win After GoFundMe Controversy

Alyssa Milano is happy with her 12-year-old son Milo’s baseball crew in gentle of “all of the s—t” she acquired for beginning a crowdfunding marketing campaign to cowl event prices.

“Keep in mind all of the s–t I bought for fundraising for my son’s baseball crew? The crew got here in third out of 70 groups,” Milano, 51, wrote by way of Instagram on Friday, July 19. “The households on our crew are so appreciative to everybody who made a donation.”

She continued, “The cash we raised ensured each little one on the crew was capable of take part and make the journey with their households. Thanks. Thanks. Thanks.”

Milano additionally shared a number of photographs from the crew’s journey to Cooperstown, New York, which she attended alongside husband David Bugliari and daughter Elizabella, 8.

Again in January, the Charmed alum requested her X followers to donate to a GoFundMe marketing campaign began by Milano and Bugliari.

“We hope you’ll make a donation to maintain our crew aggressive. Your donation will go to journey prices, uniforms and dues for households,” a message on the GoFundMe learn, noting the crew sought to boost $10,000. “We additionally may use your donations for pins or novelty gadgets to make our tournaments memorable experiences past the sector.”

Milano acquired an onslaught of criticism for soliciting cash as a substitute of funding this system herself, claims that she has since denied.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether or not I’ve financially contributed to my son’s baseball crew,” she wrote by way of X on January 26. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the complete crew and coaches, thrown bday events and sponsor any child who can’t afford month-to-month dues.”

She continued on the time, “The children additionally do fundraising themselves — automobile washes, film nights and lots of different enjoyable issues. Thanks to all who’ve contributed to the GoFundMe! You’ve made issues simpler for these boys and their households.”

Days later, Milo’s crew surpassed their fundraising expectations. The journey fund raised $11,175, greater than $1,175 over their aim.

“Thanks to everybody who donated. Milo’s crew’s #gofundme has reached their aim for #Cooperstown. I so admire your donations within the midst of the vitriol,” Milano wrote in a social media replace.

Regardless of being completely happy that the squad met their aim, Milano was disillusioned within the backlash.

“Each mother or father raises cash for his or her little one’s sports activities groups and lots of of them accomplish that via GoFundMe. I’m no totally different,” she wrote in a February Instagram message. “As a lot as I’d like to pay for the complete crew and their households for journey, transportation, lodge, meals and beverage, uniforms, buying and selling pins and all of the issues groups do for this type of journey — I can’t afford to take action. Perhaps sometime.”