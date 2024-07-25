Alyssa Kitchen Named GM At The Capitol Theatre

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The Capitol Theatre introduced the promotion of Alyssa Kitchen to the function of common supervisor on the historic New York State live performance venue.

Kitchen, who has the excellence of being the primary feminine GM on the Capitol, beforehand served as Assistant Normal Supervisor and Director of Finance on the venue.

A local of Paramus, New Jersey, Kitchen’s resume additionally features a stint at Vans Attire Firm and Relix Media Group, the place, over the past decade, she rose from workers accountant to Director of Finance at The Capitol Theatre.

Alyssa identifies proudly as a part of the LGBTQ+ group, advocating for inclusivity and illustration inside her trade and past.