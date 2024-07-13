Aluma, Cattoor set for NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

BLACKSBURG – Former Virginia Tech men’s basketball players Keve Aluma and Hunter Cattoor are in Las Vegas for NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024, which begins Friday.

Aluma (Philadelphia 76ers) and Cattoor (Cleveland Cavaliers) will showcase their talents at the 11-day tournament. The event features all 30 NBA teams and runs July 12-22 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All 76 games will air live on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ESPN3) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Each team will play at least five games, including four from July 12-19. After each team’s first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on July 21 on ESPN. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria available HERE. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 20 or July 21.

Cattoor and the Cavs get the action going Friday at 4 p.m. ET against the Orlando Magic on NBA TV. Aluma and the 76ers begin their run Saturday at 7 p.m. ET against the Detroit Pistons.

In his three games in Salt Lake City this past week, Aluma was impressive. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 11.0 points on 14 of 20 shooting (70%).