Alma Police: DNA linked to Morgan Nick discovered in truck that once belonged to suspect | White River Now

ALMA, Ark. — At a press convention Tuesday morning, the Alma Police Division reported a improvement in its investigation into the 1995 kidnapping of 6-year-old Morgan Nick from a Little League ballfield.

DNA matching Morgan’s mom Colleen Nick, certainly one of her siblings, or certainly one of her kids was confirmed to be discovered within the automobile of an early suspect in Morgan’s kidnapping.

Morgan was kidnapped from the car parking zone of the Alma Little League ballfield at roughly 10:45 p.m. on June 9, 1995. An outline of the suspect was offered, as was the outline of a pink truck with a white camper shell that was allegedly concerned.

Alma Police detectives, in cooperation with native, state, and federal regulation enforcement officers, have spent hundreds of hours investigating greater than 10,000 leads. That investigation continues to today.

One of many early individuals of curiosity was Billy Jack Lincks, a resident of Van Buren, Ark. Lincks was arrested on Aug. 29, 1995 — roughly 12 weeks after Morgan’s disappearance — for sexual solicitation of a kid. Lincks used his pink truck through the offense. Police questioned Lincks concerning Morgan on Aug. 31, 1995. He denied any information of Morgan’s abduction and gave the impression to be truthful. Investigators moved on.

In July 2019, Alma Police detectives started reviewing the early levels of the investigation. In doing so, their consideration was drawn, as soon as once more, to Billy Jack Lincks. They positioned the truck he owned in 1995, which had been offered a number of instances within the following years. The present proprietor of the truck was not acquainted with Lincks and permitted detectives to conduct an in-depth examination of the automobile for proof.

On July 28, 2020, the FBI Proof Response Staff examined the truck. Among the many assortment strategies the crew used was that of vacuuming numerous areas throughout the automobile. In doing so, they produced a number of “vacuum canisters” containing numerous types of matter, together with hair. The FBI retained custody of the proof.

In July 2023, Alma Police Detective Shawn Taylor realized of superior evaluation processes out there at Othram Laboratory, based mostly in Texas. Detective Taylor retrieved proof collected from the truck by the FBI and, on Dec. 1, 2023, submitted it to Othram Laboratory for evaluation.

On Sept. 27, 2024, Othram Laboratory despatched a report back to Detective Taylor, stating, in essence, that they decided that hair contained within the proof he submitted for evaluation was that of Colleen Nick, certainly one of her siblings, or certainly one of her kids.

Observe-up interviews of members of the Nick household revealed that none of them knew Billy Jack Lincks and that none of them had ever been in his truck.

Bodily proof collected from the truck that Lincks owned when Morgan was kidnapped strongly signifies that Morgan had been in his truck.

Billy Jack Lincks died within the 12 months 2000. Morgan Nick remains to be lacking. Alma Police detectives have reached some extent the place they will consider a single suspect to find out the circumstances surrounding Morgan’s abduction.

“A military of supporters, advocates and heroes have rallied to uncover the reality about her disappearance,” mentioned Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mom.

“He stole Morgan from me, her dad, Logan and Taryn. He didn’t see that he may by no means win. As a result of our love for Morgan – her reminiscence, her voice – outlasted his life. And that love continues to shine. Morgan’s coronary heart shines on.”

Alma Police asks that anybody with data that might assist resolve this case, please name the Nationwide Middle for Lacking and Exploited Youngsters at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

