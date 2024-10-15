Allen and Bills overcome Rodgers’ Hail Mary and beat Jets 23-20 to take control in AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Payments have been anticipating to enter halftime towards the New York Jets with a 10-point lead and all of the momentum.

That modified with one eye-popping cross by Aaron Rodgers that despatched the Jets and their followers right into a frenzy and had social media buzzing.

“Sort of a intestine punch,” Allen mentioned.

However he and the Payments overcame Rodgers’ 52-yard Hail Mary landing throw as the primary half ended to outlast the Jets 23-20 on Monday night time and take early season management of the AFC East.

“Combating via adversity, getting in at halftime, regrouping, saying let’s simply management one play at a time,” Allen mentioned. “We didn’t rating as many factors as I’d like within the second half, however discovered a method.”

Allen threw two landing passes and ran for one more rating and Tyler Bass made up for an earlier miss by kicking a go-ahead 22-yard subject purpose with 3:43 left to assist the Payments (4-2) snap a two-game skid. They’ve by no means misplaced three straight with Allen beginning at quarterback.

“It was a gritty win led by Josh,” coach Sean McDermott mentioned.

The loss was the third in a row for the Jets (2-4), who capped a tumultuous week throughout which coach Robert Saleh was fired, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich changed him because the interim coach and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted from play-calling duties in favor of Todd Downing.

“Yeah, it was a bizarre week,” Rodgers mentioned.

Usually dependable kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two potential go-ahead subject targets for the Jets, hitting the left upright on each.

The sport was additionally crammed with yellow penalty flags — each groups had 11 penalties.

Allen completed 19 of 25 for 215 yards. Rookie Ray Davis, filling in for the injured James Prepare dinner, ran for 97 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 55 yards.

With the Jets trailing 23-20 within the closing minutes, Rodgers threw deep for Mike Williams however the cross was quick and Taron Johnson — again after breaking his proper forearm within the season opener — got here up with a diving interception. Williams was evaluated for a head harm after the play.

Allen and the Payments have been in a position to then run out the clock and seal the win. They’re the one group within the AFC East with a successful document.

“Our No. 1 purpose is making the playoffs and also you do this by successful your division,” Allen mentioned. “We perceive the gravity of the sort of sport, us being 4-2 with a 2 1/2-game lead with a head-to-head win, versus being 3-3 and in second place.

Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 294 yards with two touchdowns and the INT, and Breece Corridor had 113 yards speeding and 56 receiving.

“I assumed we have been going to have an enormous night time on offense,” Rodgers mentioned.

It definitely appeared they have been headed for that.

With the Jets at their very own 48 and maybe hoping to get into subject purpose vary earlier than halftime, Rodgers took a couple of steps again and danced round a bit earlier than launching the ball towards the top zone. Allen Lazard reached up in entrance of two Payments defenders and fell on his again.

After a fast huddle, officers dominated it a landing.

“Whenever you catch these waves of momentum, you’ve acquired to journey it,” Ulbrich mentioned. “And also you’ve acquired to complete a group, which we didn’t do.”

The Jets acquired in an early rhythm on offense with Downing calling the performs as Rodgers acquired New York into the pink zone. The Jets settled for a 34-yard subject purpose by Zuerlein, nevertheless it was New York’s first factors on a gap drive this season.

Buffalo bounced again by gashing Ulbrich’s protection for 61 yards speeding — together with 48 on six carries by Davis — and capping the Payments’ opening drive with a 1-yard keeper by Allen to make it 7-3.

Allen’s 56th profession TD run put him one behind O.J. Simpson for second in franchise historical past.

Garrett Wilson gave the Jets again the lead on their subsequent drive with a 5-yard TD catch that was initially dominated incomplete however reversed on video replay earlier than Ulbrich wanted to problem.

Allen led the Payments on a 90-yard drive to present Buffalo again the lead, capped by an 8-yard TD cross to Mack Hollins. Quinnen Williams acquired his hand on Bass’ further level attempt that sailed vast left.

Allen’s second landing cross was a 12-yard throw to Dawson Knox with 21 seconds remaining earlier than halftime to place Buffalo up 20-10.

Bass pushed a 47-yarder vast proper on Buffalo’s opening drive of the second half. Zuerlein tied it at 20 with a 22-yarder halfway via the third quarter.

The Jets appeared to take the lead late on their subsequent possession when Braelon Allen ran up the center from 4 yards out, however left sort out Tyron Smith was known as for holding. Rodgers linked with Wilson at the back of the top zone on the following play, however the vast receiver couldn’t maintain onto the ball after being walloped by Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.

Zuerlein then hit the left upright on a 32-yard try to hold the sport tied. He additionally missed a possible go-ahead 43-yarder with 9:44 left within the fourth quarter, hitting the upright once more.

Accidents

Jets S Chuck Clark was dominated out within the second quarter with an ankle harm. … CB D.J. Reed left within the third quarter with an injured groin.

Up subsequent

Payments: Host Tennessee on Sunday.

Jets: Play at Pittsburgh on Sunday night time.

___

AP NFL: