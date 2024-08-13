Alleged photo of JD Vance in drag resurfaces & the gays are CACKLING

A Republican politician advocating for drag bans despite the fact that he is allegedly completed drag prior to now…? Groundbreaking.

Social media influencer and political commentator Matt Bernstein has resurfaced alleged images of Donald Trump’s 2024 working mate, JD Vance, in full drag. As reported by The Each day Beast, “a spokesperson for the Republican vice presidential choose didn’t deny the picture’s authenticity when approached by The Each day Beast, and didn’t provide any additional remark.”

“I’ve obtained a photograph of JD Vance in drag whereas at Yale Regulation College,” Bernstein wrote in an Instagram story. For the grid submit, Bernstein wrote: “Eyeliner origin story.” Oh, and did we point out that Bernstein actually tagged Vance within the submit, too?! Iconic conduct should you ask us.

Out reached out to Bernstein, who shared insightful particulars about their means of acquiring this alleged picture of Vance in drag. Scroll via to learn Out‘s interview with Matt Bernstein — who you’ll be able to observe on Instagram, TikTok, X/Twitter, Threads, and YouTube. You possibly can help Bernstein’s work by subscribing to his Patreon.

How and the place did you discover this alleged image of JD Vance in drag? Had been you capable of affirm it is JD Vance? Bernstein: The picture initially got here to me anonymously via a buddy of a buddy who mentioned the photographer needed to stay nameless however needed the picture to be printed. Travis Whitfill (@twhitfill on X/Twitter), who’s now a professor on the Yale College of Drugs however was JD’s fellow scholar at Yale in 2012 (when the picture was taken) has since [taken] credit score for the picture.

Do you suppose it is ironic that so many anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ politicians have images and/or documented moments of them in drag? Bernstein: I do not suppose it is ironic as a result of drag is enjoyable. I grew up completely round straight males, and I can inform you that if they’ve just a few drinks and are in a protected atmosphere, they’re going to fortunately throw on a wig. There’s nothing extra pure than the enjoyment that comes from exploring these routes of self-expression. That is a human impulse. What’s unnatural is the push to restrict and ban drag since you suppose voters will reply nicely to anti-queer rhetoric. That could be a political impulse.

This upcoming election is so vital. How does it really feel to maintain utilizing your platform to tell your followers of all of the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric occurring? Bernstein: I feel there’s an concept that queer rights have deteriorated a lot below a Democratic president, so how might they worsen? Individuals are fatigued, and understandably so, with governments that are not adequately responding to their wants. I get that. However I would like folks to know that below Trump and Vance, the state of queer rights can and completely will worsen. I do not need folks to reside in concern, however I do need them to know what the stakes are and act accordingly.

Your story about JD Vance ‘not serving’ is humorous. Should you had been to see his dragsona on the ‘Drag Race’ runway and needed to critique it, what would you say? Bernstein: The whole lot is flawed. It is like he was asleep when Ru mentioned, ‘Let’s go!’ initially of a design problem. Everybody runs to get their supplies — he awakened 10 minutes later and was caught with scraps. However nonetheless: defend dangerous drag.

​Meatball performs a parody of Megami’s Selection Present quantity from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16. TikTok (@pablospinktaco); Instagram (@spiciestmeatball) A number of hours after this text was printed, Bernstein shared a second alleged image of JD Vance in drag. “A second picture has hit the inbox,” the social media famous person wrote within the caption. Bernstein’s Instagram carousel highlights {that a} spokesperson for the Republican VP choose “didn’t deny the picture’s authenticity” when requested by The Each day Beast. The carousel additionally contains a collage of Vance out and in of drag together with an image of RuPaul saying, “Couch Loren, sashay… away.”