Alleged Diddy victim Thalia Graves speaks publicly for first time

In accordance with the lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York federal court docket, Graves alleges Combs and his former safety guard Joseph Sherman raped her contained in the Unhealthy Boy Data studio in Manhattan in 2001.

Graves, who was 25 on the time, claims she was given a drink “probably laced with a drug” within the studio, inflicting her to lose consciousness. That is when she woke as much as “discover herself sure and restrained” earlier than Combs and Sherman allegedly “proceeded to brutally sexually abuse and violate her,” the court docket submitting states.

"Each males have been undeterred by [Graves'] cries for assist all through the assault," in line with the lawsuit. In 2023, she realized a video of the alleged assault was being circulated and presumably distributed as pornography.

The lawsuit asks a decide to situation an injunction ordering the video to be destroyed, and completely barring additional distribution. Graves can also be in search of unspecified damages.

“I’m emotionally scarred,” she stated. “I’m glad that [Combs] is locked up however that could be a momentary feeling of aid.”

Graves didn’t take any questions from reporters.

The Unhealthy Boys Data founder was arrested in New York on Sept. 16. Within the indictment, he is additionally accused of utilizing his “energy and status” to induce feminine victims and male intercourse staff in “freak offs.”

On Tuesday, Combs was despatched to the Metropolitan Detention Heart in Brooklyn — a spot that’s been described as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy” — after pleading not responsible. It has additionally been house to many high-profile inmates, together with R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

Authorities claimed Diddy ran a prison enterprise via his companies, together with Unhealthy Boy Leisure, Combs Enterprises and Combs International, amongst others. He used “violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, bodily, and sexual abuse” to satisfy his sexual needs, in line with the unsealed indictment.

Throughout raids on Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March, authorities seized “freak off provides” together with three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, the court docket docs said. The feds additionally took “instances and instances of the varieties of private lubricant and child oil that Diddy’s workers allegedly used to inventory resort rooms for the freak offs, greater than 1,000 bottles altogether,” Williams stated at a press convention.