All Zenless Zone Zero codes for July 2024 and how to redeem

Similar to HoYoverse’s Genshin Impression, Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) has a code system in place, permitting you to safe some additional gadgets if all of these which are legitimate.

These additional gadgets embrace the likes of Polychrome, Denny, and Investigator Logs, all serving to you progress via the sport with slightly extra ease.

Right here, we’ll take you thru all the Zenless Zone Zero codes for July 2024 in addition to redeem them so that you’re in a position to seize some good goodies as you play via New Eridu

Zenless Zone Zero codes July 2024

As promised, listed below are all the lively Zenless Zone Zero codes you should utilize to get free stuff. The place potential, we’ve listed what you’ll obtain for redeeming every code in addition to a selected expiry date if they’ve one.

ZZZFREE100 – Redeem for 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-engine Power Modules (Expires July 11)

– Redeem for 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, and three W-engine Power Modules (Expires July 11) ZENLESSLAUNCH – Redeem for 60 Polychrome and 6666 Denny

– Redeem for 60 Polychrome and 6666 Denny ZENLESSGIFT – Redeem for 50 Polychrome, 2 Official Investigator Log, 3 W-Engine Energy Provides, and 1 Bangboo Algorithm Module

The way to redeem ZZZ codes

When you may assume getting the ZZZ codes redeemed is a straightforward course of, there are some stipulations it is advisable be taught.

First off, you will need to full the primary chapter of Zenless Zone Zero known as The Hare and the Proxy. This can help you open up the menu, transfer to the Extra part, and entry the Redemption Code tab.

Now, you may copy and paste one of many above lively codes into the Redemption Code display and you have to be good to go. You’ll then decide up your rewards out of your mailbox.

One further factor to notice right here although is that regardless that you could have entry to the code redemption, some might not work until you’re Inter-Knot stage 5 or above. It is best to have the ability to get this carried out and dusted fairly early on, however positively value maintaining in thoughts.

