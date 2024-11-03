All weekly quests and how to complete them

Fortnite Remix could also be a brief season, lasting solely till November 30, 2024, however that doesn’t imply it isn’t stuffed with cool rewards that you simply’ll solely get one alternative to be taught. If you wish to earn all the distinctive Battle Move skins in Fortnite Remix, you’ll must rack up XP as shortly as doable with such a restricted time to earn every little thing.
Fortunately, assistance is at hand, as this season will see 5 quests launched each week, every value 25k XP should you full them, plus, you get bonuses every time you full a sure variety of quests. We’ll cowl each single weekly quest in Fortnite Remix so you’ll be able to simply hold monitor of every little thing.
If you wish to know all the small print of the cool stuff this season has added, then try our full Fortnite Remix patch notes for extra particulars.
Essentially the most tough quest right here is discovering the Drum Gun, as there’s just one on the entire island. Learn how to get it in our information to all Mythic weapons in Fortnite Remix.