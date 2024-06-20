All The Secret Celebrity Weddings: See Who Got Hitched

Niecy Nash and extra stars have been professionals at conserving their marriage ceremony ceremonies personal.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash wrote by way of Instagram in August 2020 alongside a photograph from her marriage ceremony to singer Jessica Betts. In a separate publish on her Instagram Story, the Rookie: Feds star joked, “#PlotTwist.”

Niecy was beforehand married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and to Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2019. In February 2020, Niecy tearfully confirmed the top of her second marriage, admitting that she and Tucker have been “higher pals than life companions.”

“The one which made me giggle probably the most was an ode to him being engaging. [They said] ‘Nicely, you by no means needed to put a sack on his head to sleep with him,’” she recalled of her household’s response to her divorce. “I replied, ‘What about my happiness?’”

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

Niecy had not beforehand confirmed her relationship with Betts earlier than hard-launching their relationship with shock nuptials.

Scroll right down to see extra stars who married in secret: