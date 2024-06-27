All Star Toby Keith Tribute Concert Announced

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The lifetime of the late music icon Toby Keith will likely be celebrated by a few of nation music’s largest stars throughout a particular tribute live performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Enviornment.

The dwell live performance occasion, “Toby Keith: American Icon” will happen on August twenty eighth with a lineup of nation music’s largest stars, together with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The Warfare And Treaty, and extra, coming collectively to rejoice Keith’s legacy.

Tickets for “Toby Keith: American Icon” go on sale this Friday, June 28 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. CT.

A portion of the ticket gross sales will profit The Toby Keith Basis’s OK Children Korral, a cost-free residence for households of youngsters coping with crucial diseases, and can go in direction of Monroe Carell Jr. Kids’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of many nation’s main youngsters’s hospitals and the highest rated within the Southeast.

The present, which is being promoted by Reside Nation, will air dwell on NBC on Wednesday, August 28, from 8-10pm ET/PT.

“Toby Keith: American Icon,” the dwell live performance occasion and NBC particular, are being produced by UMG Nashville’s Sing Me Again Dwelling Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in affiliation with Alex Coletti Productions. Cindy Mabe, Daybreak Gates, and Harper Grae are govt producers for Sing Me Again Dwelling Productions in partnership with Mercury Studios govt producers Alice Webb and Barak Moffitt; Adam Reed and Jordana Hochman are govt producers for Thinkfactory; Alex Coletti is govt producer for Alex Coletti Productions; TK Kimbrell and R.A.Clark additionally function govt producers. Mercury Studios represents “Toby Keith: American Icon” for worldwide gross sales and distribution.

The present and particular have been packaged by UTA – Keith’s long-time company associate.