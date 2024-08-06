All results, as Valarie Allman wins gold medal in women’s discus throw

Valarie Allman of america gained the athletics ladies’s discus throw gold medal at Paris 2024 with a strong efficiency, throwing a distance of 69.50m at Stade de France on Monday, 5 August.

For the 29-year-old Allman, it is the second Olympic gold on her résumé, having additionally gained this occasion at Tokyo 2020.

Allman fouled on her first try of the competitors because the discus landed exterior of the boundaries. She instantly responded by taking the lead on her second attempt with a throw of 68.74m. This quantity alone would have gained the occasion, however she bested it on her fourth try with the profitable throw of 69.50m. Allman holds the USA nationwide file at 71.46m and is now the fourth lady ever to win two Olympic gold medals in discus.

“In discus, there’s so few those who get to do it as a occupation. To do that full time, it’s an honor,” she mentioned. “It takes quite a lot of devotion, too, however I feel in my journey, it is sort of simply been discovering the fitting those who believed in me on the proper time, that noticed much more potential than I noticed myself, and letting the story unfold in a method that I solely might have dreamed of.”

Feng Bin of the Folks’s Republic of China and Sandra Elkasevic of Croatia earned silver and bronze, respectively, with each throwing a distance of 67.51m.

“The space was so-so, however to win my first Olympic medal is one thing I’m very completely happy about,” Feng mentioned. “I anticipated to throw about 68 metres to 69 metres, however I had some points about two weeks earlier than the meet and it affected my energy somewhat. However possibly I’m simply discovering excuses for myself.

“I misplaced a little bit of sleep final night time. Nonetheless some nerves. I most likely price myself 80 out of 100. The remaining 20 factors, I misplaced it by not with the ability to get myself to the highest.”

Elkasevic, a three-time Olympic medalist, echoed the same sentiment of delight regardless of being slighty dissatisfied.

“I’m amazed as a result of that is my third medal after the gold in Rio and London. After being fourth in Tokyo, I’m again. I threw my season’s finest,” she mentioned. “It was a really exhausting competitors. I need to get pleasure from this second and I can’t wait to return again at Los Angeles 2028.

“I do know my throw of 67.51 is identical as Feng. She was second with this one. So I’m somewhat bit unhappy as a result of I didn’t get the silver medal as a result of I actually suppose I deserved it.”