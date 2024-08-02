All results, as USA’s Kate Douglass wins women’s 200m breaststroke

Smith, who picked up her second Video games medal after clinching gold within the 100m breaststroke, confirmed her retirement following the competitors.

“I believe I am a really lucky athlete. I believe lots of people dream and hope to get what I’ve however, for me, it was by no means in regards to the medals,” she mentioned. “It is all the time simply making an attempt to problem myself, push myself, and that race was precisely that. It’s pushing and that struggle and that competitiveness.

“That was an incredible race, so to finish it off with a silver, however with a struggle. That’s one of the simplest ways to finish it.”

Smith completed sharing that she hasn’t given up on the Olympic spirit. “You may most likely see me on the subsequent Olympics, however on the workers,” she mentioned. “I’d love to simply expertise that as a spectator.”

Schouten is simply the second swimmer from The Netherlands to make an Olympic closing within the 200m breaststroke. She was rewarded together with her first Olympic medal.

Schouten was nonetheless in shock as she spoke to reporters following the competitors, saying, “It feels a bit unreal. I do not actually know methods to clarify it. I’m pleased and I’m actually shocked. I do not suppose it has actually kicked in as but. I really feel somewhat bizarre, I can not look forward to the ceremony, after which I believe the whole lot will kick in. I’ll see my mother and father and coach, after which it’ll begin to really feel actual. I’m like, did this actually occur or is it a dream?”

This additionally marks the ultimate particular person occasion for three-time Group USA Olympian Lilly King, who completed in eighth and had beforehand introduced that she will not be making an Olympic bid for LA 2028.