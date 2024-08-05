All results, as Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh claims women’s high jump gold

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has received an exciting Paris 2024 girls’s excessive leap remaining on the Stade de France on Sunday, 4 August. Nicola Olyslagers of Australia received silver as each she and Mahuchikh cleared 2.00m, however Olyslagers took three makes an attempt to do it and the Ukrainian went over the bar first time.

Australia’s Eleanor Patterson and Ukraine’s Iryna Gerashchenko tied for bronze after each cleared 1.95m however did not go clear on their three makes an attempt at 1.98m.

After the competitors, world file holder Mahuchikh spoke to Olympics.com about simply what this gold medal meant to her.

“I dreamed of this second once I began my monitor & area profession and it was an enormous motivation to me,” she mentioned, earlier than later including: “I thank God that I jumped [over at 2.00m] with my first try and that gave me the gold medal that I need to dedicate to my nation.”

Olyslagers took time to mirror on her journey within the sport that has taken her to this second of profitable her second silver medal on the Olympic Video games three years after her second-place end at Tokyo 2020.

“I had those who noticed one thing inside me and mentioned ‘preserve going – you’ve obtained a present’,” she mentioned. “I began excessive leap once I was eight years outdated. As quickly as I did it, I simply fell in love with it. I wasn’t the very best at it at first, it was that love that carried me by means of. “