All results, as Teddy Riner takes +100kg gold to become most decorated Olympic judoka

After lighting the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron, Teddy Riner did not simply set the Champ de Mars Area ablaze on Friday, he set all the nation of France alight with delight and jubilation.

On the ultimate day of the person judo competitors, Riner etched his identify in historical past, turning into the most adorned Olympic judoka ever. With this victory, he secured his third particular person Olympic title (including to his golds in Rio 2016 and London 2012) and sixth medal general.

And, to make his historic gold medal even sweeter, he received it on dwelling soil.

Within the closing, Riner confronted off in opposition to the Republic of Korea’s Kim Minjong, a contest that culminated in victory by ippon for the French big.

Temur Rakhimov of Tajikistan took dwelling the primary judo bronze for his nation, whereas Alisher Yusupov of Uzbekistan took the second bronze of the night.

Boasting 11 world titles and now six Olympic medals, Riner has shattered information, standing alone as the primary male judoka to win 5 particular person Olympic medals. His journey to the highest of the rostrum was nothing wanting legendary, defeating a number of the sport’s titans alongside the best way.

As the group roared in approval, Riner’s triumph was not only a private achievement however a second of nationwide delight, inspiring future generations and leaving an indelible mark on the game.

“It’s an excellent supply of delight, even when it’s difficult to know right away,” the judo legend mentioned.

“It’s particular as a result of it’s at dwelling. After which to have Guadeloupe behind me, the Antilles, it’s loopy! I’ve dreamed of it a number of instances in my profession to expertise a closing like that, with an ippon like that. At present I’ve accomplished it at dwelling.”

As for LA 2028? Riner mentioned, “After all. However every part is available in time. It is 2024. I will get pleasure from this medal.”

With the French President Emmanuel Macron, watching on, Riner’s victory in Paris is a celebration of excellence, resilience and the spirit of the Olympics, lighting a flame of inspiration that can burn brightly for generations to come back.

Tomorrow, 3 August, Riner has the possibility to solidify his legacy even additional. Can he, on the helm of the French staff, repeat the combined staff successes of Tokyo 2020, and add one other medal to the file?