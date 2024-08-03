All results, as Carlos Yulo delivers clutch routine for historic floor exercise gold medal

Carlos Yulo has lastly capitalised on his otherworldly capability.

The history-making Filipino gymnast wrote his title within the report books as soon as once more Saturday (3 August), claiming the gold medal within the males’s flooring train closing on the Olympic Video games Paris 2024.

Yulo earned a 15.000 after he caught his three-and-a-half twist dismount chilly. Savoring the second on the rostrum, he pumped each his fists earlier than presenting the judges, later saluting the followers within the viewers and placing his fingers to his coronary heart.

“I am so overwhelmed. I am feeling grateful for having this medal and for God. He protected me, as at all times,” he stated afterward. “He gave me the power to get by this sort of efficiency and carry out this nicely.”

Tokyo 2020 champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel took the silver (14.966), with Nice Britain’s Jake Jarman (14.933) claiming bronze.

It is the primary medal of any color for the Philippines in gymnastics and simply their second Olympic gold ever after Hidilyn Diaz received the Girls’s 55 kg occasion in weightlifting in Tokyo.

The triumph comes because the 24-year-old has struggled in recent times, together with on the final Video games in Tokyo, with consistenty and delivering in crucial moments.

For each breakthrough – together with his first gold on the ground train on the 2019 Worlds – there have been heartbreaks, like final yr’s World Championships the place he completed final within the all-around throughout {qualifications}, counting a 0.000 on the vault.

*”*I am grateful for the individuals who actually supported me. I couldn’t do it with out them,” stated Yulo.