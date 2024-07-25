All pink? All green? All Brentford: Club unveils 2024/25 away and third kits

Brentford has launched the membership’s away and third equipment for the 2024/25 season in collaboration with official technical equipment accomplice, Umbro.

The daring designs for the away and third shirts present followers with contrasting choices for our matches away from Gtech Neighborhood Stadium. The lads’s first crew will debut the away equipment at our pleasant fixture towards Benfica tonight.

The Umbro kits will probably be out there in-store or on-line at 9am Saturday 27 July and are each priced at £65 for adults and £48 for juniors. Toddler and child full away kits (together with a shirt, shorts and socks) may also be out there for £52.

Followers who buy each shirts in any mixture of sizes, will be capable of select a restricted version free reward of both a inexperienced and pink reversible Brentford FC bucket hat, or a 50/50 inexperienced and pink Bees scarf. This provide is topic to availability.

The away shirt makes use of a lightweight pink for the primary time within the membership’s historical past. It features a button-down element with a ribbed collar. The Brentford badge options in purple and the sleeves have a printed stripe cuff. The identical print seems on the matching purple shorts.

In distinction, our darkish inexperienced third shirt includes a sample design throughout the sleeves that takes inspiration from the acquainted structure of Gtech Neighborhood Stadium. The shirt has a v-neck fashion whereas our membership crest, and companions function on the shirt in yellow.

The kits additionally function Umbro’s Centenary emblem – a novel variation of the model’s iconic double diamond trademark. With its stuffed in centre the brand pays homage to one in every of Umbro’s most revered model marks and has been launched to have a good time its a centesimal anniversary.

The marketing campaign video accompanying the launch sees the 2 kits playfully pitted towards one another with males’s first crew gamers Kevin Schade and Vitaly Janelt and ladies’s first-team participant Eleanora Cottrell sporting the pale pink away shirt.

In distinction, Yoane Wissa, Ethan Pinnock and ladies’s crew vice-captain Regan Graver are seen sporting the inexperienced third shirt.

Whereas the ‘Choose your color, not a aspect’ marketing campaign shines a lightweight on the distinction between the away and third kits, it appears to be like to spotlight the unity of the membership’s followers. Whether or not it’s the pink or inexperienced you’re drawn to, we’re all proud to put on Brentford’s colors.

Steve Watts, Brentford’s advertising and marketing providers director, stated: “We’re bringing our followers one thing very completely different this 12 months. Away from our iconic purple and white stripes at house, we wish to stand out with daring colors and that’s what these shirts search to do.

“Our away and third shirts give supporters a alternative, however in the end, we wish our followers to see these as two very hanging choices to indicate their assist for the membership, whoever our opponents are and regardless of the location is.”

These two new kits would be the final launched with Umbro as our partnership will come to an finish after the 2024/25 season.

Fran Jones, Brentford’s industrial director, added: “We will probably be transferring to a brand new technical equipment provider at the beginning of the 2025/26 season, that means that it received’t be potential to roll over each of those new kits for 2 seasons.”

Brentford’s away and third kits will probably be out there in-store or on-line at 9am Saturday 27 July.

