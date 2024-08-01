All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics have created a number of picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26.

Maybe probably the most viral snap got here in the course of the third spherical of the boys’s browsing competitors on July 29. After finishing a barrel trip in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared within the air and pointed his finger towards the sky. Whereas the photograph deserved a gold medal, Medina was awarded a 9.9 by the judges — simply shy of an ideal 10.

“I felt prefer it was a ten,’’ Medina stated after advancing to the quarterfinals, per USA At this time. “I’ve finished a number of 10s earlier than and I used to be like, ‘For certain that’s a ten.’ The wave was so good.”

On land, U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik captured the hearts of viewers within the Creative Gymnastics Males’s Group Closing. Through the pommel horse occasion, Nedoroscik went horizontal as he swung his legs over the equipment.

Scroll all the way down to view must-see pics from the 2024 Paris Olympics: