‘All My Children’ star Esta TerBlanche dies at 51

South African actor Esta TerBlanche, who starred on the beloved cleaning soap “All My Youngsters” for years has died, in response to her publicist and supervisor.

She was 51.

Lisa Rodrigo, TerBlanche’s publicist, shared the information on Fb, writing, “it’s with a heavy coronary heart that my buddy and consumer Esta TerBlanche handed away Thursday of pure causes. An post-mortem report is pending.”

“I’m nonetheless processing and in shock. Esta was an exquisite soul out and in. I used to be proud to know her and work along with her. Extra to come back within the days forward,” she wrote. “Could she RIP with the angels that she is.”

Terblanche handed away in a residence in Los Angeles, in response to on-line health worker data. Nevertheless, no particulars on the trigger or method had been listed.

Her supervisor, Annie Spoliansky, informed NBC Information Monday: “Esta was such a sort, loving, giving, and caring particular person.”

“She cared so deeply for all individuals and animals. She had squirrels she fed and sorted every day, her two cats and up to date kittens that she cared for as her personal youngsters,” she mentioned. “Esta was by no means something however beneficiant and wonderful to me, and I’m grateful to have recognized her for the time that I did, and devastated to study of her passing.”

Spoliansky had written on social media on Sunday: “Deeply saddened to listen to of the passing of my pricey buddy and consumer Esta TerBlanche. She was an exquisite and mild soul who might be extremely missed. Her lengthy operating position on All my youngsters will dwell on.”

The star was born on Jan. 7, 1973, in Rustenburg within the North West province of South Africa. TerBlanche gained Miss Teen South Africa in 1991 as a younger magnificence earlier than coming into the appearing world, Deadline reported.

She starred in “All My Youngsters” because the Hungarian princess Gillian Andrassy Lavery from 1997 to 2001. She additionally starred within the TV Sequence “Egoli: Place of Gold” from 1992 to 1995, in response to her IMDb profile.

Actor Cameron Mathison, who performed TerBlanche’s character’s love curiosity Ryan Lavery on “All My Youngsters” paid tribute to her on Sunday.

On his Instagram tales he shared a photograph of the 2 of them from the present with the caption, “RIP my candy princess.” He additionally shared a photograph of the 2 of them smiling off set writing: “Esta helped me final yr when Purple was sick and paralyzed and I used to be struggling. One of many sweetest individuals ever.”

