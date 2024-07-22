‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche Dead at 51

All My Kids star Esta TerBlanche died at age 51, Us Weekly confirmed.

“Esta was such a form, loving, giving, and caring particular person,” TerBlanche’s supervisor, Annie Spoliansky, mentioned in a press release to Us. “She cared so deeply for all individuals and animals. She had squirrels she fed and taken care of day by day, her two cats, and up to date kittens that she cared for as her personal kids. Esta was by no means something however beneficiant and beautiful to me, and I’m grateful to have identified her for the time that I did, and devastated to study of her passing.”

TerBlanche’s goddaughter Barbie Ashley informed TMZ on Sunday, July 21, that the actress died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18.

Per authorities, TerBlanche had allegedly been lifeless for a day earlier than she was discovered inside her Hollywood dwelling. TerBlanche’s rep Lisa Rodrigo confirmed the information by way of social media.

“I cannot imagine I’m posting this. It’s with a heavy coronary heart that my buddy and consumer Esta TerBlanche handed away Thursday of pure causes. An post-mortem report is pending,” she wrote by way of Fb. “I’m nonetheless processing and in shock. Esta was an attractive soul out and in. I used to be proud to know her and work together with her. Extra to come back within the days forward. Thanks for the messages to date. If I haven’t gotten to you, I’ll quickly. Could she RIP with the angels that she is.”

TerBlanche starred on All My Kids from 1997 to 2001, portraying Gillian. After her character was shot within the collection, her on-screen husband Ryan Lavery (Cameron Mathison) eliminated her from life help. She later returned to the present for one episode in 2011, enjoying Gillian’s ghost.

“After I got here again, it was actually emotional for me and Cameron. Once we noticed one another, we each began bawling,” TerBlanche informed Cleaning soap Opera Digest earlier this month. “Again then, we hadn’t seen one another for years, so it was such a touching second for us.”

Mathison paid tribute to his former costar on Sunday. “RIP my candy princess,” he wrote by way of Instagram Story with a damaged coronary heart emoji over a photograph from the cleaning soap opera.

He additionally shared a newer selfie, revealing they saved in contact. “Esta helped me final yr when [my dog] Pink was sick and paralyzed and I used to be struggling 🙏 One of many sweetest individuals ever 💔,” Mathison wrote.

Since leaving All My Kids, the outlet reported that TerBlanche opened her personal spa and labored on documentaries in South Africa with filmmaker Michael Kastenbaum. She additionally hosted TV exhibits together with Supermodel and Carte Blanche.

“I did loads of touring with these documentaries, and so they have been so superb,” she mentioned. “We did one thing on the most important snake on the earth, and actually fascinating items that have been scary, wild and superb. Rather a lot have been on animals so it was proper up my alley.”

TerBlanche, who cut up her time between South Africa and the U.S., expressed a want to get again in entrance of the digicam. “It’s positively one thing I wish to get again into,” she informed the outlet.